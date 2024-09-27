Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Still Desperate to Prove They Are Real Deal' After Showmance Document Scandal 'Rocked Relationship'
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were said to have been humiliated by claims their romance was phony and strictly for publicity.
Insiders tell RadarOnline.com the sweethearts have now hatched a scheme to prove their love is the real deal.
When the "showmance document" detailing a supposed break-up plan between the pair began to circulate online, a spokesperson for Kelce blasted it as "entirely false and fabricated".
But the widespread belief it was real apparently hit a nerve for the couple, as a source claimed a relationship contract was drawn up by Kelce's PR firm featuring Swift vowing to stop "micromanaging" and kill the buzz about their romance being a publicity stunt.
The insider said: "She's making a conscious effort to let her hair down.
"When they first got together, she was focused on the timing of everything – like when they'd have their first public date, their first public kiss, etc.
"That's her style, she micromanages her image. But now she's going to take the handcuffs off and do what comes naturally."
When the pop star made her return to Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on her boyfriend at his September 5 season opener NFL game for the Kansas City Chiefs, the Reputation singer rocked thigh-high, dark red boots with denim shorts and a matching denim corset.
The insider claimed Swift's sexy outfit, a contrast to her usual getups of head-to-toe Chiefs-themed gear, was "no accident", saying: "In the past she felt like she had to dress like the perfect NFL girl friend and to her that meant being covered in team merch.
"This time she wore what she felt sexy and more authentic in."
- 'It's Not Fake': Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Pals Laughing Off Accusations Their Relationship is for PR
- Taylor Swift's Pals Concerned NFL Playboy Travis Kelce Will Leave Her 'Sacked and Single'
- 'He Checks The Box': Taylor Swift 'Believes She's Found The Man of Her Dreams' in Travis Kelce, Says Source
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
After the game, the couple headed to Prime Social in Kansas City with several of the football pro's teammates for an after-party where Swift reportedly "let her hair down."
The following night, the lovebirds hit up a pizza joint in Brooklyn, New York, and refused VIP treatment, according to the source.
The insider said they were "sitting in the main section like everyone else and that was by design.
"For so long they hid out at home because Swift was afraid to make a public misstep and get torn to shreds.
"But she's determined to stop overthinking. Travis wanted pizza and to hang with normal people like he always used to."
Two days later, the pair popped up at the September 8 U.S. Open tennis championship, where they made out in the VIP box.
According to the insider, this triggered online chatter that their "exaggerated smooching was another contrived attempt to prove their romance is real."
The source explained: "Cynical people are calling all their PDA cringey and fake, but they don't care.
"They're now doing things just because they want to, rather than being planned."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.