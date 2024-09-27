Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Still Desperate to Prove They Are Real Deal' After Showmance Document Scandal 'Rocked Relationship'

taylor swift travis kelce
Source: MEGA

Insiders tell RadarOnline.com Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have hatched a scheme to prove their love is the real deal after being humiliated by a 'showmance' document blasted as fake.

By:

Sept. 27 2024, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were said to have been humiliated by claims their romance was phony and strictly for publicity.

Insiders tell RadarOnline.com the sweethearts have now hatched a scheme to prove their love is the real deal.

When the "showmance document" detailing a supposed break-up plan between the pair began to circulate online, a spokesperson for Kelce blasted it as "entirely false and fabricated".

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce taylor swift keeping romance alive
Source: MEGA

Kelce's PR team blasted the 'showmance' document detailing their supposed breakup as fake.

But the widespread belief it was real apparently hit a nerve for the couple, as a source claimed a relationship contract was drawn up by Kelce's PR firm featuring Swift vowing to stop "micromanaging" and kill the buzz about their romance being a publicity stunt.

The insider said: "She's making a conscious effort to let her hair down.

"When they first got together, she was focused on the timing of everything – like when they'd have their first public date, their first public kiss, etc.

"That's her style, she micromanages her image. But now she's going to take the handcuffs off and do what comes naturally."

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift celebrity squad battling top dogs travis kelce wedding
Source: MEGA

Our source said Taylor was making an effort to stop 'micromanaging' the relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

When the pop star made her return to Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on her boyfriend at his September 5 season opener NFL game for the Kansas City Chiefs, the Reputation singer rocked thigh-high, dark red boots with denim shorts and a matching denim corset.

The insider claimed Swift's sexy outfit, a contrast to her usual getups of head-to-toe Chiefs-themed gear, was "no accident", saying: "In the past she felt like she had to dress like the perfect NFL girl friend and to her that meant being covered in team merch.

"This time she wore what she felt sexy and more authentic in."

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

After the game, the couple headed to Prime Social in Kansas City with several of the football pro's teammates for an after-party where Swift reportedly "let her hair down."

The following night, the lovebirds hit up a pizza joint in Brooklyn, New York, and refused VIP treatment, according to the source.

The insider said they were "sitting in the main section like everyone else and that was by design.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift
Source: MEGA

The all-denim look strayed from her usual Chiefs-themed getups.

Article continues below advertisement

"For so long they hid out at home because Swift was afraid to make a public misstep and get torn to shreds.

"But she's determined to stop overthinking. Travis wanted pizza and to hang with normal people like he always used to."

Two days later, the pair popped up at the September 8 U.S. Open tennis championship, where they made out in the VIP box.

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce taylor swift
Source: MEGA

The pair packed on the PDA at the US Open.

According to the insider, this triggered online chatter that their "exaggerated smooching was another contrived attempt to prove their romance is real."

The source explained: "Cynical people are calling all their PDA cringey and fake, but they don't care.

"They're now doing things just because they want to, rather than being planned."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.