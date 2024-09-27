Jittery Jimmy Fallon 'Gripped With Fear His Head Will Roll': Nighttime Host in 'Crisis Mode' Over Plunging Ratings, Budget Cuts and Ad Rates

Since 2019, The Tonight Show has lost 41% of its audience and has constantly come in third in the ratings behind Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel.

According to experts, the decrease in ratings is attributed to the rise of streaming.

Fallon's reduced filming schedule puts him in the same category as Colbert, Kimmel and Seth Meyers, who only film four new shows every week.

The source said: "When Jimmy took The Tonight Show job ten years ago, he insisted on five tapings a week and promised the decision would pay for itself, and it did for the first few years.