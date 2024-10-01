Costner's Cash Crisis: 'Yellowstone' Star 'Facing Crippling $100M Bill After Western Epic Proved to be Stinker at Box Office'

Kevin Costner is facing a nightmare $100 million bill after his vanity project, the Western movie saga Horizon, flopped at the box office, according to insiders who say he's being forced to cash in a trove of precious assets to pay the massive debt.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Yellowstone star, 69, mortgaged his stunning 10-acre Santa Barbara ranch to help fund the ambitious four-part big-screen epic.

Part one only brought in $11 million on opening weekend, and part two has been pulled from its original August release. Now, sources claimed he would have to cough up some serious money.