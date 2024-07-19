COSTNER BUST FEARS: Kevin ‘Heading for Bankruptcy After Pumping $38 MILLION of Own Cash into Flop Western Epic’

Hollywood cowboy Kevin Costner could kick himself–with spurs on–now that he’s acing a financial meltdown after the stunning box-office-free fall of his Western saga vanity project, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The actor, 69, put his stunning Santa Barbara estate on the line to help fund the ambitious $100 million, four-movie project Horizon: An American Saga.

But the former Yellowstone actor’s passion project might just be his biggest flop yet — with the first installment earning a dismal $11 million on its opening weekend and New Line Cinema pulling the second movie from its August release, potentially leaving Costner without a home on the range.