Bitter Kevin Costner Convinced 'Yellowstone Will Sink Without Him': He Thinks Show Bosses Are 'Running Round Like Headless Chickens'

Costner ultimately left the show to film the first installment of Horizon: An American Saga, his widely panned Western epic that was a flop in the box office.

The actor said of his Yellowstone exit: "I owe the fans the best movie I can make. If I give up movies and don’t want to make anymore, that’s my business. But if I choose to make movies, I have the fans right on my shoulder. And not to cater to them, but to kind of take them in a direction maybe they didn’t even think something could possibly go so.

"I make [movies] for people. It’s not my movie anymore, it’s the fans’ that have supported me. It’s for them ... Well, I’m not saying they are [going to like it], but I’m saying I think if I like it, I think they will like it."