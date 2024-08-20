Lady Gaga 'Driving Fiancé Bonkers' With 'Constantly Changing' Wedding Plans: 'One Day She Wants Intimate Ceremony... Next Day It’s a Castle Blow-Out'
Lady Gaga has become quite the bridezilla as she begins to plan her wedding to her longtime boyfriend, Michael Polansky.
An inside source told RadarOnline.com Gaga is having trouble making up her mind about what she wants her vows to look like.
The source said: "She's been going back and forth about what kind of wedding she wants.
"One day she wants an intimate low-key affair on her Malibu ranch and the next day it's a castle overseas."
All the back-and forth has left her fiancé dizzy.
The source added: "He just wants to marry her and doesn't care about the wedding one bit. But Gaga is a perfectionist and this wedding has made her a bridezilla already."
Gaga, 38, has been sporting a diamond on that finger since April 2024, but they kept the news under wraps for months.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Polansky, 46, popped the question at Gaga's birthday party on March 28, but chose not to share the news with the general public.
An insider claimed: "The couple shared the happy news with family and close friends right away, but wanted to keep the engagement private otherwise. Everyone’s excited about them getting married.
"They’re great together. He’s excited and supportive of her career. He can’t stand being in the spotlight, but lets her shine. He has his own business priorities that she’s supportive of."
Gaga herself actually let the cat out of the bag while attending the Paris Olympics.
While watching swimming events at the Paris Aquatic Centre, she introduced the tech entrepreneur as "my fiancé" to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal.
Attal shared the moment with fans on TikTok.
He captioned the clip: "Thank you Lady Gaga for your stunning performance at the opening ceremony. It was breathtaking. 🤩."
Lady Gaga has been engaged twice before, but has yet to make it down the aisle.
The Poker Face singer was engaged to Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney, 43, in February 2015 but called things off in July 2016. She later got engaged to talent agent Christian Carino, but they split by February 2019.
Gaga and Polansky have been linked since 2019, but it has not all been smooth sailing. The pair reportedly broke up in March 2023 over disagreements about getting married and having kids.
An inside source shared at the time: "Their relationship hit a wall."
Their romance was back on track when they were spotted together just a few months later.
