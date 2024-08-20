Meghan Markle ‘Will NEVER Return to Britain’ After Henpecked Hubby Harry’s Warning They Could Face Knife and Acid Attacks in UK

Harry, 39, recently admitted he fears Meghan, 42, could be a target for crazed critics in the U.K. in the wake of the couple ditching their full-time royal duties and moving to California after they launched blistering accusations against the royal family.

Despite the royal renegades moving to the U.S. in 2020, the duke insisted "it's still dangerous" for his family.

He added: "All it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read – and whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is – and these are things that are a genuine concern for me."