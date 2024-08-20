Your tip
Meghan Markle ‘Will NEVER Return to Britain’ After Henpecked Hubby Harry’s Warning They Could Face Knife and Acid Attacks in UK

Meghan Markle may never return to the U.K. due to fears for her safety.

Aug. 20 2024, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle may never step foot on husband Prince Harry's homeland ever again.

Insiders revealed the Duke of Sussex has convinced himself that security concerns are far too great for his family to return to England, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Harry feels the U.K. is too 'dangerous' for wife Meghan and their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Harry, 39, recently admitted he fears Meghan, 42, could be a target for crazed critics in the U.K. in the wake of the couple ditching their full-time royal duties and moving to California after they launched blistering accusations against the royal family.

Despite the royal renegades moving to the U.S. in 2020, the duke insisted "it's still dangerous" for his family.

He added: "All it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read – and whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is – and these are things that are a genuine concern for me."

Meghan has been absent from Harry's side on his recent trips back to the U.K.

The duke pointed to the "dangerous" possibilities as his "reasons why I won't bring my wife back to this country".

Sources claimed Harry's paranoia play right into Meghan's hands as she would rather stay put in posh Montecito, where the couple planted lavish roots at a gated estate with their two young children – Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3.

Insiders said: "Meghan loves that Harry is so protective. She feels the U.K. is dangerous territory, not just for her, but for all of them because they get so much vitriol hurled at them over there."

Sources claim the 'vitriol hurled' at the Sussex played a factor in Meghan staying in the U.S.

The source continued: "Harry and Meghan have been picked to pieces by great swaths of the British public – and there's no telling when this scenario will change, if ever."

"Meghan realized this long ago which is why she doesn't come along on his trips."

Still, Harry remains adamant about traveling back and forth across the pond – and intends to spend even more time in his homeland, according to the insider.

Harry is said to have plans to celebrate his 40th birthday in England in September, when he stands to inherit around $8.5 million from a trust set up by his great-grandmother, the queen mother.

The insider added: "The decision proves he's not going to completely sever ties to the U.K. no matter how tough it is for the Sussexes."

"You've got to think Meghan would have preferred him to hold off but she knows when to back off."

Harry has demanded his family receive heightened security detail.

Yet again, Meghan is not expected to accompany her husband on his upcoming overseas travels, as Harry seemingly places her safety above all else.

A source revealed: "Harry is still hopeful that something will change in the next few years, but at this point it doesn't look promising."

"There are still so many people out for Meghan's blood, possibly some quite literally, so their fears are understandable."

Meanwhile, the duke hasn't given up his fight to secure heightened security detail. He's gone as far as taking the issue to court – and insiders said he's even willing to put "swords down" and stop bashing his royal bloodline if father King Charles III uses his influence to convince the court to grant Harry's request.

On Harry's security request, insiders said: "He’s not asking his dad for a nicer house or nicer cars. He’s asking because of the reality of the situation. He is at risk."

