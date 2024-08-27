Kevin Costner Sparks Skin Cancer Fears: Top Doctor Warns 'He's Already Showing Extensive Damage From the Sun'
Kevin Costner has long been known as one of Hollywood's most handsome men, but during a recent event, the Yellowstone star's blotchy appearance raised red flags for some of his fans.
An insider told RadarOnline.com: "His face is spotty from all the suntanning and probably sunburning he’s been through, and his forehead has many fine lines that tell a similar story plus more unsightly creases around the eyes."
Our source warned Costner, 69, could be in for a health crisis if he isn't more careful when it comes to filming under the sun.
The insider said: "His neck is the worst. A toad has better skin than Kevin. But he seems oblivious to the harm all those UV rays can do – and that could come back to bite him.
"He needs to lather on the sunscreen and cover up properly or he’ll be sorry. Skin cancer is a serious subject.”
Following the warning from our insider, Dr. Gabe Mirkin – who does not treat Costner – weighed in and agreed with our source that he was already showing "damage".
Dr. Mirkin advised Costner "to see a dermatologist yearly and have each successive basal cell removed before it becomes more extensive."
Before saying it usually takes years to develop such damaged skin that it produces cancer cells.
He added: “Once a person starts developing skin cancers, they usually have to go back to the dermatologist for the rest of their life because they keep on getting new ones.”
But there is good news from Dr. Mirkin. He said: "The overwhelming majority of skin cancers are basal cells that usually do not spread to other parts of the body, so they rarely kill a person.”
Costner is famous for his outdoor roles like the Oscar-winning epic, Dances with Wolves, mega-hit Yellowstone, and his latest project, Horizon.
Costner's latest Western epic found the newly-divorced star making major headlines yet again.
Horizon, which he has called his "passion project," got in the way of Costner's ability to conclude his portrayal of John Dutton during the final season of Yellowstone.
While promoting the first of the four-part film Horizon, Costner tried to clarify why he chose to leave Yellowstone in the middle of season 5.
Costner told Gayle King: "I wanted to work more than once a year and it was important that I made room for Yellowstone and made room for Horizon, but people ran through deadlines. They were busy; they had a lot to do."
He reiterated: "Yellowstone was my first priority. But at a certain point when you make commitments you just have to live with them."
While Costner will not be a part of the second half of Yellowstone season 5, creator Taylor Sheridan has multiple spin-offs, prequels and sequels in the works.
The final episode of Yellowstone premieres Sunday, November 10.
Costner's Horizon Part 2 will premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on September 7.
