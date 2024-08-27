Kevin Costner Sparks Skin Cancer Fears: Top Doctor Warns 'He's Already Showing Extensive Damage From the Sun'

An insider told RadarOnline.com : "His face is spotty from all the suntanning and probably sunburning he’s been through, and his forehead has many fine lines that tell a similar story plus more unsightly creases around the eyes."

Kevin Costner has long been known as one of Hollywood's most handsome men, but during a recent event, the Yellowstone star's blotchy appearance raised red flags for some of his fans.

Our source warned Costner, 69, could be in for a health crisis if he isn't more careful when it comes to filming under the sun.

The insider said: "His neck is the worst. A toad has better skin than Kevin. But he seems oblivious to the harm all those UV rays can do – and that could come back to bite him.

"He needs to lather on the sunscreen and cover up properly or he’ll be sorry. Skin cancer is a serious subject.”