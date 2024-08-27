'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Found Guilty of Embezzling More Than $15Million From Clients: 'He Was a Robin Hood-in-Reverse'

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne's estranged husband has been found guilty of embezzling at least $15million from his clients between 2010 and 2020.

RadarOnline.com can reveal disgraced attorney Tom Girardi, 85, was convicted of four counts of wire fraud on Tuesday in Los Angeles federal court.

U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said in a statement after the conviction: "Tom Girardi built celebrity status and lured in victims by falsely portraying himself as a 'Champion of Justice'.