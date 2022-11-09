Ex-CFO Of Erika Jayne’s Husband Tom Girardi’s Defunct Law Firm Arrested Over Alleged Wire Fraud

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s husband Tom Girardi has yet to be hit with criminal charges for his alleged embezzlement but his ex-CFO has been taken into custody on suspicion of wire fraud this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Girardi was once a well-respected attorney in Los Angeles but it all came crashing down in 2020. His clients and creditors pushed him into Chapter 7 bankruptcy and accused him of running his firm like a Ponzi scheme.