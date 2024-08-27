Lady Gaga Branded an 'A--hole' by Animal Rights Activists for 'Buying' New Dog Instead of Adopting the Pup: 'Adopt, Don’t Shop!'

Lady Gaga has found herself under fire from animal rights activists over rumors she bought a new dog instead of adopting one.

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal PETA has branded the Poker Face singer an "a--hole" after she allegedly bought a new French Bulldog puppy.

In response to the reports, PETA has created a sweatshirt in Lady Gaga's honor telling everyone "exactly what breed of person she is".