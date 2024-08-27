Lady Gaga Branded an 'A--hole' by Animal Rights Activists for 'Buying' New Dog Instead of Adopting the Pup: 'Adopt, Don’t Shop!'
Lady Gaga has found herself under fire from animal rights activists over rumors she bought a new dog instead of adopting one.
RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal PETA has branded the Poker Face singer an "a--hole" after she allegedly bought a new French Bulldog puppy.
In response to the reports, PETA has created a sweatshirt in Lady Gaga's honor telling everyone "exactly what breed of person she is".
Senior Vice President Lisa Lange said: "Animal shelters are bursting at the seams with dogs of all shapes, sizes, and breeds who desperately need loving homes, but Lady Gaga is apparently too shallow to care.
"There're a million reasons to adopt and not shop, and PETA urges everyone to avoid being an a--hole and stop putting money into the pockets of breeders who destroy homeless animals' chances at finding a family."
PETA also pointed out how animal shelters are overflowing with "wonderful" animals – many of which are considered purebreds.
The organization also said there are around 70million homeless dogs and cats in the U.S. and the crisis will not end unless breeders stop churning out litters and strict spay and neuter laws start being enforced.
PETA has also pointed out how French Bulldogs in particular are bred to have certain physical traits which may cause serious long-term health problems.
This latest skirmish is not the first time Lady Gaga has found herself at odds with the animal rights group.
When Gaga rocked her infamous "meat dress" at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2010, PETA took aim at her in a statement.
PETA said: "Lately, Lady Gaga has been having a hard time keeping her act 'over the top'.
"Wearing a dress made out of cuts of dead cows is offensive enough to bring comment, but someone should whisper in her ear that there are more people who are upset by butchery than who are impressed by it – and that means a lot of young people will not be buying her records if she keeps this stuff up."
In 2012 the parties found themselves at odds again. This time after Lady Gaga was photographed in animal pelts – apparently defying a statement she made in 2009.
She said in 2009: "I hate fur and I don't wear fur."
PETA then issued a brutal response, saying: "What happened? Are your stylists telling you that it's fake, or are you a turncoat?"
This time Gaga responded by taking to her website.
She wrote: "You see a carcass, I see a museum pièce de résistance. But I am truly sorry to fans who are upset by this, it's a fair and applaudable feeling about the health and safety of animals. I respect your views, please respect mine."
Lady Gaga has been a known lover of the dog breed for years, and in 2021 she offered a $500,000 reward after her dog walker was shot and her two French Bulldogs were stolen in an attempted robbery.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Lady Gaga for comment.
