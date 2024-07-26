PETA Begged Pharrell to Tour Grim Crocodile Skin Farm A YEAR Before Crashing His Star-Studded Paris Olympics Kick-Off Show: ‘While He Lives It Up, Animals Are Being Hacked to Bits’

As the organization wrote at the time: “PETA sent the singer a letter inviting him to join us on a less-than-luxurious tour of the filthy concrete pits crocodiles are packed into ... PETA let Pharrell know what he’ll need to bring along for the trip, including nose plugs and high boots to wade through fetid, waste-filled water. There are no blurred lines here. Killing wildlife for a bag isn’t cool – it’s cold.

“Another PETA Asia investigation revealed that workers at facilities supplying LVMH struck pythons repeatedly on the head, suspended them in the air, inflated their bodies with water and disemboweled them – even as they still moved about ... PETA will continue to put pressure on LVMH executives until they get the memo that animals are not ours to exploit for handbags, clothing, or anything else.”