PETA Begged Pharrell to Tour Grim Crocodile Skin Farm A YEAR Before Crashing His Star-Studded Paris Olympics Kick-Off Show: ‘While He Lives It Up, Animals Are Being Hacked to Bits’
PETA begged Pharrell Williams, 51, to tour a brutal crocodile skin farm nearly a year before protesters crashed his star-studded Paris Olympics kick-off party to call him out for using animal skin in his bags and clothing.
The singer, who also serves as Louis Vuitton Men’s creative director, caught animal rights activists’ attention last year when he debuted a $1 million made-to-order croc skin handbag, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As the organization wrote at the time: “PETA sent the singer a letter inviting him to join us on a less-than-luxurious tour of the filthy concrete pits crocodiles are packed into ... PETA let Pharrell know what he’ll need to bring along for the trip, including nose plugs and high boots to wade through fetid, waste-filled water. There are no blurred lines here. Killing wildlife for a bag isn’t cool – it’s cold.
“Another PETA Asia investigation revealed that workers at facilities supplying LVMH struck pythons repeatedly on the head, suspended them in the air, inflated their bodies with water and disemboweled them – even as they still moved about ... PETA will continue to put pressure on LVMH executives until they get the memo that animals are not ours to exploit for handbags, clothing, or anything else.”
Pharrell evidently declined the invitation, and when challenged on the use of fur by Louis Vuitton and its LVMH parent company, an Olympics sponsor, he said: “It’s a design thing ... is this an ethical question? I feel the same way about leather, it breathes ... you know, it is what it is.”
That wasn’t good enough for PETA, and two supporters made their opinions known by interrupting his Olympics kick-off show – attended by celebs like Serena Williams, Charlize Theron, LeBron James and Rosalía – carrying signs that read “Pharrell: Stop Killing Animals for Fashion” before being carted out by security.
Never miss a story – sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
In a statement, PETA spokesperson Yvonne Taylor said: “While Pharrell lives it up at celeb-filled soirées, the vulnerable animals sentenced to die for his ‘fashion’ choices languish in pain and filth on factory farms and at slaughterhouses, where they’ll be hacked to bits or skinned alive."
“PETA is calling on Pharrell to stop being complicit in cruelty and help pull Louis Vuitton out of the dark ages by shunning the antiquated use of animal skins and fur.”