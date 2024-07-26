Texas Man Who Arranged Date on App Kidnapped, Robbed and Beaten Up After He’s Ambushed by Four Thugs
A Texas man was supposed to meet an individual from a dating app when a group of armed males, including two minors, showed up instead – and police allege they kidnapped, robbed, and attacked him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On June 29, officers in Brownsville responded to a report of an aggravated robbery, Front Page Detectives reported.
The victim told officers he was supposed to meet up with an individual he had met on a dating app.
However, he said, a group of armed males ambushed him.
Police claimed the suspects tied up the victim, hit him in the head and attempted to “forcibly place” him into the back seat of his car.
The group of males, police said, then drove the victim to a field, attacked him and threw him out of the vehicle.
Detectives were able to identify the suspects, including two who are currently incarcerated and have not yet been served with warrants.
Officers did not disclose the two suspects' names.
On July 9, police arrested 17-year-old Ernesto Jimenez and charged him with aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, engaging in organized criminal activity, and unlawful restraint.
One week later, on July 16, officers arrested another unnamed minor in connection with the case.
In a statement, the Brownsville Police Department said: "Before meeting someone in person, it is recommended to inform a trusted friend or family member of your plans, including details such as the location, time, and the person you’re meeting. You never know who or what you will encounter."