Texas Man Who Arranged Date on App Kidnapped, Robbed and Beaten Up After He’s Ambushed by Four Thugs

Source: Brownsville Police Department; Unsplash

Ernesto Emmanuel Jimenez was served with four arrest warrants for assaulting a man after tricking him on a dating app, authorities say.

By:

Jul. 26 2024, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Texas man was supposed to meet an individual from a dating app when a group of armed males, including two minors, showed up instead – and police allege they kidnapped, robbed, and attacked him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On June 29, officers in Brownsville responded to a report of an aggravated robbery, Front Page Detectives reported.

Source: UNSPLASH

The victim initially was planning on a meeting a person for a date that they met through a dating app, officials said.

However, he said, a group of armed males ambushed him.

Source: UNSPLASH

The men reportedly tied up the victim and forced him into the back seat of his own car, police said.

The group of males, police said, then drove the victim to a field, attacked him and threw him out of the vehicle.

Source: UNSPLASH

Police said they were able to identify the four suspects in the incident, including two who were already behind bars.

Detectives were able to identify the suspects, including two who are currently incarcerated and have not yet been served with warrants.

Officers did not disclose the two suspects' names.

Source: UNSPLASH

While these suspects have been arrested, authorities are urging citizens to be safe and make smart choices when meeting up with people from dating apps.

On July 9, police arrested 17-year-old Ernesto Jimenez and charged him with aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, engaging in organized criminal activity, and unlawful restraint.

One week later, on July 16, officers arrested another unnamed minor in connection with the case.

In a statement, the Brownsville Police Department said: "Before meeting someone in person, it is recommended to inform a trusted friend or family member of your plans, including details such as the location, time, and the person you’re meeting. You never know who or what you will encounter."

