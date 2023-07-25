It's Over! Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro End Engagement After 4 Months
It's the curse of the tattoo! One year after revealing they got tattoos for each other, Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro have ended their engagement, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 30-year-old Spanish singers have called off their plans to say "I do," with sources claiming the breakup was a mutual decision.
Rosalía and Alejandro announced their engagement in March — which was only four months ago, making the split even more surprising. In March 2022, the Bizcochito singer told Teen Vogue she inked "RR" on her foot, branding her body with their initials. Alejandro's real name is Raúl Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz.
In return, he got "Rosalía" tattooed on his stomach.
The ex-couple was first linked in August 2021, going public with their romance the following month. Insiders told PEOPLE that while they love and respect each other, their romance had run its course.
Rosalía and Alejandro opened up about their bond to Billboard after coming out with their song Beso earlier this year.
"Rosi has a more solid music base than I do in the sense that I'm more extroverted in my music, but she's far more disciplined," Alejandro gushed over this then-fiancée. "But she's a freak-crazy workaholic. Piano lessons, dance lessons, voice lessons; what else can you learn when no one sings like you? At the beginning, I didn't really get it, but after some time, I said, 'OK, let me try to follow her lead and see.' And the difference is huge."
Rosalía said Alejandro kept her balanced.
"Of course my career is super important in my life, but at the same time, in my life, you're my companion, and everything else comes second," she told Alejandro in the interview.
Rosalía gave an emotional speech over the weekend while wrapping up her Motomami World Tour. The singer-songwriter had been on a global trek promoting her album, but it ended at Lollapalooza Paris on Saturday.
“The blessings that Motomami has given me are endless and Motomami ends in Paris,” she told the crowd. “Many of you discovered me thanks to this project, thanks to this album. I’m so thankful to all of you. I don’t know what the next chapter will look like, there are some ideas but I don’t know. Only God knows. To all my fans around the world, I want you to know that I love you and you’re the best thing that could ever happen to me.”