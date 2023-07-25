It's Over! Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro End Engagement After 4 Months

Rosalía and Alejandro announced their engagement in March — which was only four months ago, making the split even more surprising. In March 2022, the Bizcochito singer told Teen Vogue she inked "RR" on her foot, branding her body with their initials. Alejandro's real name is Raúl Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz.

In return, he got "Rosalía" tattooed on his stomach.