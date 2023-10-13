'Not Worth it': PETA Slams Offset for Gifting Cardi B a Treasure Trove of Crocodile Birthday Birkins
Cardi B loved her birthday gifts from Offset, but PETA wasn't happy after she proudly displayed three crocodile Birkins to add to her purse collection, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The organization slammed the rapper, who spent hundreds of thousands on presents for his wife, going into gruesome details about how her bags were made.
"Instead of using his wealth and influence for good, Offset chose to funnel hundreds of thousands of dollars into a gruesome, violent industry that electroshocks crocodiles, shoves metal rods into their heads in an attempt to scramble their brains, and mutilates them while they’re still alive. PETA reminds everyone that people who still spend their money on a closet full of dead animals’ body parts either are clueless or simply don’t care about the extreme cruelty they’re perpetuating—it’s just not worth it," PETA Vice President Lisa Lange told RadarOnline.com.
Cardi B turned 31 years old on Wednesday, and Offset set up an elaborate night for her at their home. The WAP rapper was greeted by red rose petals that led her down the stairs and to the three Birkin bags on display.
"Throw it back like its Thursday I got cake im lit its my birthday…..Trophies," Cardi B captioned the birthday pics.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Offset and Cardi B's rep for comment.
PETA condemns celebrities who prioritize fashion over the cruel death of animals. The animal rights organization ensures the ethical treatment of those who do not have a voice.
Most recently, PETA shamed Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador after her DUI and hit-and-run arrest. Beador got into an accident and drove away with her dog, Archie, in the car.
The incident sparked the Newport Beach Police Department's animal control unit to open an investigation, which RadarOnline.com discovered has been closed.
“If your dog or child is in a vehicle or even waiting for you at home, that’s an extra incentive never to drive drunk or buzzed, although looking out for strangers and for yourself should already be enough to convince you not to drink and drive," Lange told RadarOnline.com last month, adding, "PETA’s glad Shannon Beador and her dog are safe now, and we hope they get over the trauma swiftly.”