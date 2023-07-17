Erika Jayne made amends with several of her estranged husband Tom Girardi's victims years after being dragged into his embezzlement scandal. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is in a "good place" after sitting down with Girardi's accusers at the Valley Inn Restaurant in Los Angeles on Sunday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jayne arrived at the meeting with her head held high and cameras in tow. RadarOnline.com has since discovered the cameras belonged to the Los Angeles Times, which filmed the sit-down. The Bravolebrity intended to hear the victims and figure out a strategy to move forward after years of legal battles.

“I came here with an open heart to listen to what’s going on, hear what happened, and figure out how to be a part of how to move forward together in a way that’s beneficial for all victims,” Jayne told Page Six. The Pretty Mess author's appearance served as double duty. Not only did she meet with the accusers, but she gave two of them free PR.

Jayne's meeting coincided with an event for Paul’s Ice Cream. The company was founded by Kathy Ruigomez and Kimberly Archie, an ex-employee at Girardi’s now-defunct law firm, Girardi Keese. As RadarOnline.com reported, Kathy accused Girardi of misappropriating the funds from her son Joseph Ruigomez's settlement.

Kathy claimed her family was owed a whopping $11 million from a 2020 lawsuit after Ruigomez was burned and critically injured in the San Bruno gas pipeline explosion. Nancy Marston, who accused Jayne of receiving almost $250k in payments from a settlement involving her lottery winnings, was also at the meeting.

Despite the shocking allegations, Marston revealed she left the sit-down no longer harboring negative feelings about Jayne, telling Page Six she's in a “good place” with the reality star. “I think we’re moving on, and I think that maybe we could help each other,” she revealed. “We can help some of the victims.”

Forgiveness seemed to be the theme of the meeting, with Archie defending Jayne in the end. “I think that it’s even difficult for some attorneys and people who prosecute these kind of cases to understand it. So I think it would be irrational to think Erika knew," she explained. “I never thought she stole the money or anything like that. My only thing was really just how it came across to the victims, and now this erases any of that obviously because she’s making a concerted effort to make the victims feel better.”

Jayne was roped into a lawsuit with her estranged husband concerning the Lion Air Flight 610 victims' settlement. She denied having any knowledge or involvement. While dismissed from the fraud lawsuit, she still faces a $50 million racketeering suit. Jayne also faces a $2.1 million "aiding and abetting" lawsuit.

In the latest development revealed exclusively by RadarOnline.com, Jayne was ordered to turn over a copy of an unredacted report on Girardi's mental state despite her ex's objections. The disbarred attorney has lived in a senior assisted living facility since 2021 after his family claimed he was diagnosed with dementia.

In court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Girardi’s lawyer demanded a mental evaluation be done to determine if he was competent to stand trial in his criminal case. Despite filing for divorce shortly before the embezzlement accusations were made public, Jayne can't break away from Girardi or his legal issues.

