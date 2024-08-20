Broke Kevin Costner 'Fuming' Over Ex-Wife Christine Baumgartner’s ‘Plan to Get Hitched to Boyfriend’: ‘After Film Flop... It Hurts!’

The financial setback came on the heels of the former Yellowstone star's rumored romance with Jewel coming to an end after the singer reportedly dumped him.

But the actor's ego took yet another blow when he heard his former wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner, was set to tie the knot with his ex-pal, Josh Connor.

Our source said: "Kevin thought he was over Christine, who apparently blindsided him with divorce papers. But the combination of things including his rotten luck with Horizon and getting the brush-off from Jewel has got him fixating on where everything went wrong."