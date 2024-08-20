Broke Kevin Costner 'Fuming' Over Ex-Wife Christine Baumgartner’s ‘Plan to Get Hitched to Boyfriend’: ‘After Film Flop... It Hurts!’
Kevin Costner's brush with misfortune continues as the actor fumes over his ex-wife making new marriage arrangements in the wake of his multi-million-dollar loss on box office flop, Horizon: An American Saga, insiders tell RadarOnline.com.
Costner, 69, shelled out $38million to fund Horizon, his ambitious $100million four-part passion project, even putting his beachfront Santa Barbara estate on the line to come up with the cash. But the first installment — which critics slammed as the "dullest cinematic vanity project of the century" — brought in a mere $11million on its opening weekend, prompting New Line Cinema to pull the plug on plans for part two.
The financial setback came on the heels of the former Yellowstone star's rumored romance with Jewel coming to an end after the singer reportedly dumped him.
But the actor's ego took yet another blow when he heard his former wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner, was set to tie the knot with his ex-pal, Josh Connor.
Our source said: "Kevin thought he was over Christine, who apparently blindsided him with divorce papers. But the combination of things including his rotten luck with Horizon and getting the brush-off from Jewel has got him fixating on where everything went wrong."
Baumgartner, with whom Costner shares three children, Cayden, 17, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 14, filed for divorce in May 2023 and has since moved into a new $22k-per-month rental home in Montecito, just two miles from where Connor lives.
Baumgartner and Connor "are together all the time and the talk among their mutual friends is that they're moving toward an official engagement and wedding," the source said, adding: "It makes Kevin sick. He feels like he's been stabbed in the back and never got an apology from Josh. Kevin's craving closure but finding it difficult, especially as he's hearing how happy Christine is and rumors of a wedding."
In April, sources revealed Baumgartner was head over heels for her new beau, leaving Costner "very bitter and far from happy to see Christine and Josh so obviously happy and planning their lives together.”
Costner settled his divorce in September 2023 after a months-long court battle, and scored a small victory as the judge ordered him to pay $63,209 a month in child support — instead of the $161,592 his ex requested.
Rumors he was dating jewel first sparked when the pair was spotted getting cozy at a celebrity fundraising event in the Caribbean last December.
But after their supposed split earlier this summer, an insider said the sulking actor was "no fun anymore", adding: "The joy and the spring has gone out of his step."
The informant explained: "Clearly, Kevin's feeling sorry for himself and he's letting the world know and licking his wounds following the savage reviews for Horizon's opening and the sting of his divorce from wife and baby mom Christine Baumgartner. But it's the scorn for the movie that hurts most."
