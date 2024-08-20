Janet Jackson ‘Snubbed London Residency For Another $13M Payday In Sin City’: ‘She’s Jumping for Joy at Paycheck’
Janet Jackson's decision to blow off London for a Las Vegas residency proved to be fruitful move.
The Together Again singer scored an eye-watering $13million payday when she committed to bring her concert to Sin City, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Fresh ink on the multi-million paycheck had Janet, 58, "jumping for joy".
The payout solidified the deal for the Nasty singer to bring a "fresh and dynamic" string of concerts to Resort World Las Vegas. The 58-year-old is expected to kick off the series during the winter holidays.
Janet's manager, Mo Elmasri, was equally elated when confirming the deal: "We are thrilled to announce Janet's upcoming residency. Janet is excited to connect with her fans and bring her iconic music to life in a fresh and dynamic way."
The lucrative Las Vegas gig caught Janet's eye when its payout blew a London residency offer out of the water.
Sources revealed the diva intends to line her pockets further by performing a New Year's Eve blow out performance at the Nevada gambling mecca.
Meanwhile, the Grammy winner is wrapping up her 96-show Together Again tour, which included a touching duet performance against video footage of her late King of Pop brother Michael Jackson.
On choosing to include the emotional moment in her tour, Janet said it brought back a flood of memories of "just being his little sister, always by his side – and being that support system."
She added: "That's always been my role."
Though the Las Vegas residency is still in the planning phase, it's expected to happen either before or after Celine Dion's stint at the same venue depending on the My Heart Will Go On singer's health as she battles the devastating effects of stiff person syndrome
This isn't the first time Janet has taken her talents to Sin City and set up shop to perform an extended concert series. Her last residency in the city, Metamorphosis, was held at the Park MGM hotel and casino.
Her past residency also included a massive payday. Janet earned $12.9million over 18 performances, which made her the fifth highest grossing female artist in residency in the city.
In preparation for her current tour, Janet put her body through hell with a strict diet of only broccoli and water.
While Ozempic has a firm grip on Hollywood, Janet seemingly fiercely restricted her diet to get "tour ready".
Insiders claimed the singing diva was "subsisting on little else besides broccoli, water and resolve to be the thinnest she’s ever been – and this has been going on for months now."
The absurd diet rightfully prompted concern for her health.
The insider revealed: "When people worry that she’s not getting enough nourishment, she brushes them off and insists she’s fine. But everyone thinks her dieting is unhealthy and that it’s all going to catch up to her in some horrible way, maybe not tomorrow, but someday"
