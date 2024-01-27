Janet Jackson's Alleged Yo-Yo Dieting Causing Fears for Her Upcoming Tour Dates: Report
Janet Jackson is reportedly caught in a yo-yo diet nightmare after packing on 75 pounds over the last 10 months, regaining the weight she dropped and then some in preparation for her 2023 tour, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a shocking report, Janet, 57, is now under pressure to lose weight one more time for performances before her tour starts in June.
Medical experts who evaluated before-and-after photos from March 2023 and last month claimed Michael Jackson's petite 5-foot-4-inch sister now weighs 187 pounds, according to the National Enquirer.
"Janet is really putting herself at risk," an insider told the outlet. "She's up-down, up-down."
"She lost 80 pounds to get in shape for last year's tour, only to pack it all back on," the tipster continued. "Now's she's got to do it again and it'll be hell on her body!"
"The word is that she can't stop eating and is having trouble breathing and moving around," an insider told the outlet. "There's a real fear if she isn't able to lose the weight, she might have to cancel the rest of her tour!"
This isn't the first time the 57-year-old singer has dropped a ton of weight to get ready for the spotlight.
The That's the Way Love Goes songbird shed an astonishing 70 pounds ahead of the start of her State of the World tour back in 2019. But she gained it all back by October 2022 — with one doctor estimating she'd packed on around 80 pounds.
Sources reportedly say Janet could turn to a drastic pharmaceutical solution like Ozempic this time.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Janet's reps for comment.
Janet's upcoming concert dates are a sequel to 2023's Together Again, the best-selling tour of her career. After last year's successful run, the singer added 35 performances to her schedule.
Instead of hitting the road with rapper Ludacris again, Janet will travel alongside Nelly, who is scheduled to perform at all 2024 dates.
It remains unclear if concert attendees will get to hear any new music from the All for You singer. Despite teasing that new tracks would be featured on the 2023 setlist when she announced the tour, Janet has not released any new music since her 2022 self-titled album.