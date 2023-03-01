Family Drama: Janet Jackson's Nephew Criticizes Her 'Overly Sexualized' Concerts, Says It 'Degrades & Objectifies Women'
Janet Jackson's nephew spoke out against her "overly sexualized" concerts in response to a throwback video of her putting on a sensual show, RadarOnline.com has learned, sparking backlash from critics who felt it did not tarnish her image.
TJ, the 44-year-old son of Tito Jackson, admitted that he was never a fan of her steamy performances, explaining that to him, it downplayed the talent of a music icon.
"I never liked when she did this in concerts either, I don't like when females are overly sexualized in art … it degrades and objectifies women in a way that is not healthy," T.J. responded to a viral Twitter post on February 27. "I prefer the That's The Way Love Goes Janet."
His take led to a heated debate on both sides, some defending his point of view while others said Janet had shown that she was a well-rounded person and performer.
"Some of y'all are crazy … Never called my Aunt a hoe. Lol … nice try ... I just don't like when our young women think they have to strip to get attention and many of today's artists portray that. You can be cool with that, but as a father, I'll never be okay with that."
TJ said he did, however, have an issue with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's hit WAP.
"I love black women," TJ doubled down, explaining why he wants to see a change and how others can help make it happen.
"I wish you would respect the black women we put in our music videos and if you are really serious about making a difference stop supporting the negative image many female black celebs today portray. WAP was not a good look," he added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Janet Jackson Sued Over Alleged $200k Debt To Ex-Business Managers, Singer's Lawyer Fires Back
- Janet Jackson And Her Niece Paris ‘Finally Have Each Other’s Back’ After Years Of Feuding, Sources Reveal
- Fans Ignore Janet Jackson's Plea To Forgive Justin Timberlake, Former NSYNC Frontman Torn To Shreds On Twitter
TJ went on to address comments about there being a double standard in the industry.
"It's unfair but men aren't as objectified as women," the multi-platinum recording artist tweeted. "Nevertheless to me it diminishes it and leads to other stereotypes. Vulgarity is not art to me … it's more shock and awe and can lead to perceptions, and even worse, role models that don't help our advancement."
When one person noted how the late Michael Jackson "grabbed his crotch and even got his video banned for vulgarity," TJ stood by his original post.
"His videos never objectified women. That's my issue. I can't understand why you would be okay with that. I'm trying to teach my daughters to be queens not hoes."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Janet's representatives for comment.