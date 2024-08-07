Forget Ozempic: Janet Jackson ‘Lost 40lbs in 3 Months With Grueling Broccoli and Water Diet to Get Tour-Ready’
With her latest world tour kicking off earlier this summer, Janet Jackson managed to drop some major weight while sticking close to a strict diet consisting solely of broccoli and water.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Scream singer reportedly lost around 40lbs in just three months.
An insider claimed the petite entertainer was “subsisting on little else besides broccoli, water and resolve to be the thinnest she’s ever been, and this has been going on for months now”.
The source added: “When people worry that she’s not getting enough nourishment, she brushes them off and insists she’s fine.
“But everyone thinks her dieting is unhealthy and that it’s all going to catch up to her in some horrible way, maybe not tomorrow, but someday.”
Although the Control singer’s inner circle of friends have been vocal about their fears for her health, she has been tuning out their concerns.
Jackson, 58, has been feeling the pressure to lose weight since the beginning of the year.
The Together Again star had picked up 75lbs in almost 10 months during her 2023 tour.
The Poetic Justice actress managed to regain the weight she had dropped.
A source said: “Janet is really putting herself at risk. She’s up-down, up-down.
“She lost 80lbs to get in shape for last year’s tour, only to pack it all back on. Now she’s got to do it again and it’ll be hell on her body!”
This isn’t the first time the 58-year-old has dropped a ton of weight to prepare for the concert stage.
As a “yo-yo” dieter, Jackson practiced losing weight through dieting only to turn around later and regain it.
Back in 2019, the That’s the Way Love Goes star shed 70lbs before the start of her State of the World tour in 2019.
She then gained the weight back by October 2022.
Sources claimed Jackson also turned to drastic pharmaceutical solutions – such as Ozempic – around this time.
Ozempic is now known as the miracle weight loss drug that’s become a hit among Hollywood celebrities.
Let’s also hope Jackson feels up to strength when she starts performing in front of an audience.
Back in 2019, she was accused of lip-syncing when she took the stage at the RNB Fridays Live tour at HBF Park in Perth, Australia.
Fans walked out of the venue after becoming dissatisfied with her lackluster performance.
Then, in June 2019, Jackson reportedly failed to sing live during her set at the Glastonbury Music Festival in England.
