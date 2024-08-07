Forget Ozempic: Janet Jackson ‘Lost 40lbs in 3 Months With Grueling Broccoli and Water Diet to Get Tour-Ready’

With her latest world tour kicking off earlier this summer, Janet Jackson managed to drop some major weight while sticking close to a strict diet consisting solely of broccoli and water.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Scream singer reportedly lost around 40lbs in just three months.

An insider claimed the petite entertainer was “subsisting on little else besides broccoli, water and resolve to be the thinnest she’s ever been, and this has been going on for months now”.