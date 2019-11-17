Video footage of the event shows Jackson jumping around and dancing on stage, but she didn’t sound like she was out of her breath.

The actress took the stage on Friday night as the headliner of an RNB Friday event in Brisbane, Australia, but before she could finish her set, groups of fans walked out on her.

Per usual, fans blasted the 53-year-old for her lackluster performance.

“When Janet Jackson came on it was just a disaster,” concertgoer Stuart Watson told The Sunday Mail. “Her sound was just terrible. She would be singing and then all of a sudden just do random stuff.”

While many were upset about Jackson’s alleged lip syncing, other fans were understanding of the decision.

“I can’t fault them and as for Janet Jackson I think we need to remember she’s not 20-something anymore and with her choreography singing would be hard,” one comment read.

Readers know Jackson’s recent performance is the third time the singer has disappointed fans with her performances.

Just last week, she was accused of lip syncing when she took the stage at the RNB Fridays Live 2019 your at HBF Park in Perth, Australia.

As Radar reported, fans walked out of the venue before she completed her first song as they were dissatisfied with the lack of energy she brought to the stage.

“Please work on your lip syncing and timing a lot better… Definitely gave me a laugh! Come on 40 minutes late and you bring out a lip syncing performance,” one user tweeted at the time. Another user claimed she couldn’t even lip sync properly, while a third Twitter account gave her a nod for her dancing, though that was not what they came to see.

Back in June, the famed Jackson singer reportedly failed to sing live during her set at the 2019 Glastonbury Music Festival in England.

Though she appeared to be singing, there were reportedly moments no sound came out of her microphone.

The Glastonbury performance was met with sarcastic tweets like, “Credit to Janet Jacksonfor just rocking up with her old CDs and dancing to them in front of a live audience.”

In both concerts, some fans did leave the venue satisfied, but for the most part, statements regarding her lip syncing ran rampant.