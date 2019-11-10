Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Janet Jackson Accused Of Lip Synching Again Amid Plastic Surgery Rumors Fans previously slammed the singer for not singing during a performance in June.

Janet Jackson fans weren’t happy with one of the singer’s recent performances.

The “All For You” hitmaker, 53, was accused of lip syncing on Friday when she took the stage at the RNB Fridays Live 2019 your at HBF Park in Perth, Australia

Attendees of the event were also reportedly disappointed by her lack of energy, according to the WA Today. To make matters worse, Janet’s set was met with a few audio problems.

The highlight of the performance was said to be her dancing, but disappointed fans still walked out of the venue before the end of her first song.

Others blasted the Jackson sister on social media.

“Please work on your lip syncing and timing a lot better… Definitely gave me a laugh! Come on 40 minutes late and you bring out a lip syncing performance,” one user tweeted.

Another angry fan wrote, “’She can dance but she can’t even lip sync properly! It was shocking! As the leading act she should have been singing live! We walked out. So disappointing.”

“Such a huge disappointment,” commented another fan. “Her dancing was great but I didn’t pay to see that. I wanted to hear her sing like the rest of the acts.”

Readers know Janet’s Perth show wasn’t the first time she was accused of lip syncing.

As Radar previously reported, some fans also slammed the singer in June when she performed at the 2019 Glastonbury Music Festival in England.

While on stage, there were reportedly moments when she appeared to be singing, but no sound came out of her mic.

The talk of whether or not Janet sang live comes at the heels of a Radar exclusive that revealed she most likely got work done in recent years.

After viewing a series of photos of the star, Dr. Dennis Schimpf of Sweetgrass Plastic Surgery in South Carolina, who has not treated her, he noted that he sees “striking differences” with nose and eyes.

“Most recently, I would say that her face has changed dramatically and I believe that she’s had eyelid surgery, otherwise known as Blepharoplasty, as well as an eyebrow lift,” he told Radar.

“Janet’s nose also appears to have undergone a significant transformation and she has a much smaller nose now as a result of rhinoplasty. In addition, as part of her nose job, her nasal opening has been reduced or made smaller.”

Dr. Schimpf observed that the actress “more defined” face “with more prominent cheeks,” may be a result of fillers and cheek implants. Her “smooth and tight” skin makes him believe she had a traditional facelift.”

“She appears to have also used filler in her lips, nasolabial folds and her marionette lines,” he wrote.

“It appears that she has little to no lines of expression around her eyes, or her forehead, due to to the use of Botox,” Dr. Schimpf added.

Dr. Tim Sayed — a double board certified plastic surgeon in Newport Beach, California — has not treated Janet, however, but he agreed with Dr. Schimpf’s belief that Janet had eyelid surgery, an eyebrow lift, fillers & Botox, while America’s Holistic Beauty Doc, Dr. Anthony Youn, who also has not treated Janet, pointed out possible facelift, fillers, & rhinoplasty and Botox.