Janet Jackson Denies Being Served $200k Lawsuit In LA, Says She Lives In London
Janet Jackson said she was never served with a $200k lawsuit despite an alleged creditor stating otherwise, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the legendary entertainer has objected to Creditors Adjustment Bureau’s claim they served her with legal papers at a Los Angeles business address.
As we first reported, Janet and her various companies were sued by Creditors Adjustment. The suit claimed Jackson owed $238k to her ex-managers at the firm Nigro Karlin Segal Feldstein & Bolno.
The debt was assigned to Creditors Adjustment Bureau, which took the matter to court. As RadarOnline.com first reported, last week, Jackson’s companies, Black Doll Inc, Juggernaut Productions, Rhythm Nation, JDJ Entertainment and Queendom Inc., responded to the lawsuit.
The companies denied all allegations of wrongdoing and moved to dismiss the lawsuit. Jackson has yet to respond to the lawsuit personally.
Now, the entertainer said she hasn’t responded because she hasn’t been properly served. She said the address where Creditors Adjustment dropped off the paperwork is not her place of business.
“Jackson does not work at that address, has no office at that address, and does not receive mail at that address. She is a recording artist who resides in London, UK. That address is the address of a business manager, declarant Michael Leonard, who performs services for” some of Janet’s business, but not her personally.
Janet’s powerhouse lawyer, Ronald Richards, told the court his client has been living in the United Kingdom on a work permit visa since March 2021.
“Her usual place of business is in London, UK where she resides,” the filing said.
Janet submitted her own declaration to the court. The singer said, “I am a singer-songwriter. I work in London, UK where I write my music and practice for various musical works. My usual place of business is in London, UK where I reside. I am raising a minor child in the UK and live with my child there.”
The judge has yet to rule on the matter.
As we previously reported, Janet’s lawyer previously told RadarOnline.com, "We have been working with a distant former manager who referred a bill to collections that was resolved years ago due some errors that were made with Mr. Jackson’s account. If the case was assigned for collections and they are suing as the assignee, they will be in for a big surprise as the claim is past the statute of limitations and was resolved years ago before the firm was bought out.”