Kevin Costner Sparks Fears He's 'Overdoing' Plastic Surgery: 'He's Sensitive and Has Given His Surgeon Carte Blanche!'

Kevin Costner's recent appearance has sparked rumors Hollywood's favorite cowboy might be overdoing it with Botox and other quick plastic surgery fixes.

RadarOnline.com can reveal his friends are considering an intervention to prevent him from causing permanent damage.

Costner recently reunited with his Bull Durham co-star, Susan Sarandon, 77, in Italy – 36 years after the pair hit a box office home run with the baseball romance.

An insider spilled of the reunion: "Everyone was whispering about how frozen his face looked."