Kevin Costner Sparks Fears He's 'Overdoing' Plastic Surgery: 'He's Sensitive and Has Given His Surgeon Carte Blanche!'
Kevin Costner's recent appearance has sparked rumors Hollywood's favorite cowboy might be overdoing it with Botox and other quick plastic surgery fixes.
RadarOnline.com can reveal his friends are considering an intervention to prevent him from causing permanent damage.
Costner recently reunited with his Bull Durham co-star, Susan Sarandon, 77, in Italy – 36 years after the pair hit a box office home run with the baseball romance.
An insider spilled of the reunion: "Everyone was whispering about how frozen his face looked."
Concerns over his changing looks came after Costner, 69, experienced a very rough 2023. Not only did he go through a very public divorce from his wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner, 50.
That same year, he also went through another public split with the TV mega-hit Yellowstone and part one of his passion project, Horizon, bombed at the box office.
The insider dished: "He's under a lot of pressure right now to look his best. He's doing so many media appearances – not to mention he's on the prowl again and wants a much younger woman – so he's been a lot more critical of his aging face."
They continued: "He's a bit sheepish about it.
"So instead of getting advice on what to get done, word is he's just gone to the surgeon and given the doctor carte blanche – and unfortunately, he’s come out looking very unnatural."
Costner appeared "overly frozen" to those close to him, which, according to the insider, led some to think he was trying to avoid the scalpel and became stuck with a "load of Botox."
The insider continued: "It's kind of excessive as far as friends are concerned."
"A few wrinkles were part of his appeal, so it's kind of disturbing to see him turning himself into this shiny waxwork.
"The ironic thing is if Christine was still in his life, she would have helped him achieve a much more natural-looking result. That’s something she takes a lot of pride in herself."
Chicago-based plastic surgeon Dr. Otto Placik of bodysculptor.com, who has not treated Costner, suspected Botox was behind the once rugged manly man's new wrinkle-free forehead.
Dr. Placik said: "Given his obvious sun exposure and multiple lines in the crow's-feet area, one would expect numerous transverse forehead creases — but there are none.
"Plus, the lowered position of his eyebrows and skin excess in the upper eyelids make it even more plausible."
Rumors of Costner's appearance change also followed previous concerns about his skin health.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, insiders were concerned years of filming westerns in rugged locations may have taken a toll on his skin.
"His face is spotty from all the suntanning and probably sunburning he’s been through, and his forehead has many fine lines that tell a similar story plus more unsightly creases around the eyes."
Our source warned Costner could be in for a health crisis if he isn't more careful when it comes to filming under the sun.
The insider said: "His neck is the worst. A toad has better skin than Kevin. But he seems oblivious to the harm all those UV rays can do – and that could come back to bite him.
"He needs to lather on the sunscreen and cover up properly or he’ll be sorry. Skin cancer is a serious subject.”
