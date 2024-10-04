Hotline from Hell: Diddy Abuse Number Flooded With an Astonishing 12,000 Calls in Its First 24 Hours — With Lawyer for Fresh 'Victims' Declaring 'Sifting Them Is a Herculean Task'
A hotline set up for fresh "victims" of Sean 'Diddy' Combs received 12,000 calls in 24 hours.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the service was set up by lawyer Tony Buzbee, who is planning to file more lawsuits against the disgraced rapper.
Having revealed on Tuesday during a press conference the hotline has received more than 3,000 calls, Buzbee has confirmed the numbers have since swelled.
He said: "From the press conference we had yesterday, we've had 12,000 calls in about 24 hours.
"So, our Herculean task is to try to sift through every one of these calls and make sure that we're identifying those who are victims and those who are witnesses and collect evidence."
Speaking to the Law & Crime network, Buzbee added. "We have almost 100 people working on this task."
The lawyer is now focusing on ensuring the cases are legitimate before seeking action.
He said: "The 120 (cases) that we announced yesterday, those are claims that we could file right now against Sean Combs, but we're trying to make sure that when we file the cases, that we include every potentially liable part."
Houston-based Buzbee confirmed 25 of those 120 accusers were minors at the time of the alleged abuse.
The lawyer claimed on Tuesday his firm has been able to corroborate the allegations via videos, pictures, text messages, police reports and hospital records.
He said: "Most of these events and incidents occurred at parties and afterparties, or album release parties, New Year's Eve parties, Fourth of July parties, something they called a 'puppy party' and all-white parties."
Buzbee noted the alleged abuse occurred over the 33 years from 1991 to 2024, and he claimed the names of some of those who were complicit "will shock you".
In response to the news conference, an attorney for Diddy, Erica Wolff, released a statement saying the music mogul "cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus".
She continued: "That said, Mr Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors.
"He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."
Meanwhile, top lawyer Bryan Freedman has claimed high-profile accomplices of the music mogul will be named in a new wave of accuser suits, adding: "The names will shock you."
He told Page Six: "Many people at the highest level, including artists, executives, managers and others are not sleeping well right now."
Freeman also warned those who knowingly allowed or encouraged the behavior while remaining silent should be concerned.
Diddy is awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges and has been locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since pleading not guilty on September 17.
