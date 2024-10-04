Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Sean "Diddy" Combs
Exclusive

Prosecutors Present MALE ESCORT to Diddy Grand Jury Who Claims He Was 'Flown Cross Country' to 'Freak Off' Parties — as the Feds Prep Superseding Indictment

Prosecutors Present MALE ESCORT Who Claims He Was 'Flown Cross Country' to 'Freak Off' Parties to Grand Jury — as the Feds Prep Superseding Indictment
Source: MEGA

A male sex worker has alleged Sean 'Diddy' Combs flew him across the country to participate in one of the rapper's infamous "freak off" parties.

By:

Oct. 4 2024, Published 8:10 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York last week began presenting evidence to a grand jury from a male sex worker who alleged Sean 'Diddy' Combs flew him across the country to one of his "freak off" parties, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The testimony from the gigolo lays the groundwork for more criminal charges against the jailed, one-time music mogul, the sources said.

In a stunning twist, RadarOnline.com can reveal the grand jury that returned the three-count racketeering, prostitution and sex trafficking indictment against Combs was never dismissed after it was first impaneled earlier this year.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs prosecutors superseding indictment trove new evidence
Source: MEGA

An insider said: "Evidence was presented to the grand jury about Diddy's association to the witness."

The ongoing witness testimony represents a clear signal the multi-pronged investigation spanning the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security is readying itself for additional charges against the 54-year-old, as this masthead first reported.

The sensational new witness is an admitted male escort, the sources said.

He alleged Diddy courted him to participate in a "freak off" which the feds have claimed were arranged, elaborate and produced sex performances during which the father of seven often "masturbated during" and also "often electronically recorded".

sean diddy combs jail nightmare sleep concrete rats feces laced food
Source: MEGA

The grand jury that returned the three-count federal racketeering, prostitution and sex trafficking indictment against Combs was never dismissed after it was first impaneled earlier this year.

One source told RadarOnline.com: "Evidence was presented to the grand jury about Diddy's association to the witness.

"The line of questioning focused on how their association formed, the extent of their association, and whether the association was confined to one geographical location or whether the witness was flown from one location to another.

"The prosecutors are particularly focussed on whether Diddy or others connected to him made payments to the witness, and how those payments were facilitated."

The feds have claimed Diddy's "freak offs" occurred regularly, and sometimes lasted multiple days – often involving multiple commercial sex workers.

MORE ON:
Sean "Diddy" Combs

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
bono haunted sean diddy combs kiss golden globes
Source: Southern District of New York

Diddy was charged with federal sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution on September 17.

Witnesses have subsequently alleged the sex orgies occurred at mansions or in hotel rooms with heavy security surrounding them.

They also involved heavy drug use, gallons of alcohol and large quantities of baby oil and lubricants, it's alleged.

Another law enforcement insider told RadarOnline.com: "The decision to continue to present evidence to the grand jury represents a major escalation for Diddy and sets the case on a path toward further criminal charges."

Bad Boy Records founder Combs at first dismissed the explosive indictment.

But he was forced to double down on his innocence as more sordid claims have emerged, dismissing the avalanche of new victims who've come forward.

diddy warned not testify trafficking trial lawyer reveals jpg
Source: MEGA

A source said: "The decision to continue to present evidence to the grand jury represents a major escalation for Diddy and sets the case on a path toward further criminal charges."

Combs' legal team said in a statement: "He cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus.

"That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors.

"He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

His lawyer, Mark Agnifilo, told a judge Combs was "not a perfect person", saying he'd used drugs and had been in "toxic relationships" but was getting treatment and therapy.

But Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson said otherwise, describing Combs as a "serial abuser and a serial obstructor".

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.