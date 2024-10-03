Diddy Prosecutors Working on Superseding Indictment After 'Treasure Trove' of Fresh Evidence Emerges and 120-Plus New Accusers Come Forward
Sean 'Diddy' Combs will face an expanded indictment with more detailed and specific crimes after a so-called "treasure trove" of evidence emerged since he was charged two weeks ago, a top law enforcement source has claimed.
The individual, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about the case, told RadarOnline.com exclusively: "More charges are coming.
"There was an expectation that prosecutors could and would uncover more evidence at a later point, and thus they expect to supersede this indictment with more charges.
"This was just the starting point, as is often the case in RICO indictments."
Since the original indictment was unsealed on Sept. 17, new evidence has emerged along with new victims who have contacted the Department of Justice, the source said.
Our insider added: "The prosecutors will bundle all of this up, and at some point, amend and replace the original indictment, listing a new slew of formal charges against the defendant."
The source wouldn't be drawn on if additional defendants would also be charged.
As RadarOnline.com reported, federal agents arrested Combs, 54, in New York on Sept. 16 and charged him with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution after a months-long investigation.
The federal indictment accused Combs of kidnapping, arson, bribery and assault to run a concealed sex trafficking ring.
Officials said he forced his victims to engage in days-long sexual performances known as "freak offs".
The music mogul would manage and record these acts and threaten, drug or physically harm his victims to get them to comply or keep them quiet after the fact, the indictment claimed.
Since then, a fresh wave of allegations have emerged, with up to 120 claimants – including one who was 9 years old at the time of the alleged sexual abuse – said to be preparing to file civil lawsuits against Combs.
Texas-based lawyer Tony Buzbee, during a press conference on Tuesday, said: "When we talk about the ages of these victims when the conduct occurred, it's shocking."
The source told RadarOnline.com superseding indictments are common in legal cases of all kinds but can be especially prevalent in high-profile, complex criminal cases like this one.
They said: "You have to allow for amendments and follow-ups.
"Especially in this particular case, one thing is leading to another is leading to another."
The addition of more charges against Combs is unsurprising, the source said, given how aggressively the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, in association with the Department of Homeland Security, pursued the case against the one-time music mogul.
Bad Boy Records founder Combs has maintained his innocence and has dismissed the avalanche of new victims who have come forward.
Combs' attorney said in a statement: "As Mr. Combs' legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus.
"That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors.
"He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."
His lawyer, Mark Agnifilo, told a judge Combs was "not a perfect person", saying he'd used drugs and had been in "toxic relationships" but was getting treatment and therapy.
But Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson said otherwise, describing Combs as a "serial abuser and a serial obstructor".
