Diddy Prosecutors Working on Superseding Indictment After 'Treasure Trove' of Fresh Evidence Emerges and 120-Plus New Accusers Come Forward

Sean 'Diddy' Combs will face an expanded indictment with more detailed and specific crimes after a so-called "treasure trove" of evidence emerged since he was charged two weeks ago, a top law enforcement source has claimed.

The individual, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about the case, told RadarOnline.com exclusively: "More charges are coming.

"There was an expectation that prosecutors could and would uncover more evidence at a later point, and thus they expect to supersede this indictment with more charges.

"This was just the starting point, as is often the case in RICO indictments."