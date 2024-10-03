FBI Launches 'Revenge Porn' Investigation Into Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Olivia Nuzzi Love Triangle and Sexting Scandal
The FBI is probing whether anyone involved in the Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Olivia Nuzzi love triangle broke the law by distributing the so-called "demure" nude photos of the star political reporter in an act of revenge porn.
RadarOnline.com has learned agents at the bureau's Washington D.C. headquarters have been given a "cache of evidence" from Nuzzi, who last week filed a complaint with the nation's top law enforcement agency.
While the investigation began into hacking allegations – Nuzzi claimed her ex, Politico writer Ryan Lizza, mounted a harassment and blackmail campaign against her – it has quietly widened into whether anyone revealed sexually explicit images or videos of the glamorous 31-year-old, a source confirmed.
Revenge porn is illegal in Washington D.C., where Nuzzi and Lizza lived and walked the corridors of power as one of the Beltway's most prominent media couples.
While it is classified as a misdemeanor, meaning it can be punished by up to a year in county jail, if the images were distributed in other states and can be tied to illegal hacking it could become a federal crime with far more serious consequences, the source said.
The insider told RadarOnline.com: "The investigation is in its infant stages, and it will be sometime before the cache of evidence provided to the FBI is reviewed, additional evidence is gathered, and those involved are spoken with."
The FBI's involvement catapults Kennedy, 70, into a federal investigation, although there is no suggestion the one-time presidential candidate forwarded explicit images of Nuzzi, the source added.
Said the insider: "In any investigation of this nature, where someone has accused someone of hacking into an electronic device or devices, it is important to uncover the individual's motive to do so, whether they came to be in receipt of what it was they had wanted, and most importantly, what the individual did with the information if indeed, they were successful in obtaining it."
The source cautioned it was "too early" to determine whether hacking had even occurred.
Lizza, who stood down from Politico on Tuesday pending the outcome of an internal investigation, has strongly denied any wrongdoing.
He said after Nuzzi won a no-contact order from a Washington D.C. court this week: "I am saddened that my ex-fiancée would resort to making a series of false accusations against me as a way to divert attention from her own personal and professional failings.
"I emphatically deny these allegations and I will defend myself against them vigorously and successfully."
Nuzzi has said she believes Lizza started a harassment campaign in July to blackmail her back into a relationship with him.
The following month, he allegedly swiped an electronic device Nuzzi owned, hacked her devices, and then tried to dole out information about her to the media, according to the court filing.
- Nuzzi Goes Nuclear: RFK Jr's Furious 'Lover' Olivia Twists Knife Into Ex by Telling FBI He Hacked Devices and Leaked Intimate Info
- RFK Jr. Affair With Olivia Nuzzi Takes Dramatic Sextortion Court Twist as Star Reporter Accuses Her Politico Correspondent Ex of Blackmail and Harassment
- RFK Jr's 'Lover' Olivia Nuzzi's Ex Ryan Lizza Takes Leave of Absence After Scandal-Hit NY Mag Writer Accuses Him of Blackmail Over 'Affair'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Court documents alleged some of the intel he shopped around might have been "doctored" to further harm Nuzzi, a writer with New York Magazine.
The FBI has declined to comment, saying it doesn't speak on public complaints.
As RadarOnline.com reported, New York Magazine issued a public apology two weeks ago and copped to Nuzzi having failed to disclose a "personal relationship" she allegedly shared with someone she wrote about during her 2024 election coverage.
The magazine sidelined Nuzzi and said the relationship lasted nearly nine months.
Kennedy has previously said he and Nuzzi only met in person "once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece".
It subsequently emerged the Camelot scion, who is married to actress Cheryl Hines, had to repeatedly block Nuzzi from contacting him after she "aggressively" pursued him during their digital fling.
A source said: "She targeted him pretty hard. Bobby was blocking her continually. It was a little scary. She was obsessed with him. I think she still is."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.