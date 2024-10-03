FBI Launches 'Revenge Porn' Investigation Into Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Olivia Nuzzi Love Triangle and Sexting Scandal

The FBI is probing whether anyone involved in the Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Olivia Nuzzi love triangle broke the law by distributing the so-called "demure" nude photos of the star political reporter in an act of revenge porn.

RadarOnline.com has learned agents at the bureau's Washington D.C. headquarters have been given a "cache of evidence" from Nuzzi, who last week filed a complaint with the nation's top law enforcement agency.

While the investigation began into hacking allegations – Nuzzi claimed her ex, Politico writer Ryan Lizza, mounted a harassment and blackmail campaign against her – it has quietly widened into whether anyone revealed sexually explicit images or videos of the glamorous 31-year-old, a source confirmed.