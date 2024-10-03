'Child Audition Sex Ring Predator' Diddy Hit With One of the Most Chilling Party Allegations Yet – 6-YEAR-OLD Mansion 'Guest' Exposed to 'Drugs and Naked Women Everywhere'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been hit with one of the most chilling allegations against him yet after a young guest has come forward with accusations about the disgraced rapper's notorious White Parties.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Justin Litovsky, who was just six years old at the time, claims to have witnessed "drugs" and "topless women" everywhere when he attended an "afternoon barbecue" at Diddy's Hamptons mansion in July 1999.

Litovsky, now 30, said: "I remember a lot of weed and a bunch of topless women in the pool and around the pool."