Stomach-Churning Reason Sean 'Diddy' Combs Stopped Inviting Princes William and Harry to His Depraved 'Freak Offs': 'He Thought They Were No Longer Young Bucks'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs stopped inviting Princes William and Harry to his X-rated parties because he thought they were too old.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced rapper, 54, believed their partying days were behind them – despite the fact the brothers were still in their twenties.
The King author Christopher Andersen made the claim following the resurfacing of a 2011 interview in which Diddy spoke about his bid to lure the Royals to his infamous "freak off" bashes.
Speaking to Fox Digital, he said: "Diddy invited both William and Harry back when, as he put it, the brothers 'were young bucks getting into trouble themselves'.
"Obviously, in their youth, both princes made plenty of headlines with their party animal antics at nightclubs in and around London."
Anderson continued: "Diddy made a point of inviting them to his parties.
"But those invitations were wisely turned down, and after William and Kate (Middleton) got engaged (in 2010), Diddy got the hint and stopped inviting them altogether."
The Royals were regular club-goers before they settled down, and Anderson believes they "might easily have said 'yes' and attended one of Diddy's wild parties" during their wild phases.
However, "thanks to their palace handlers, they dodged a bullet there," according to Andersen.
Diddy confirmed during a 2011 appearance on The Graham Norton Show invitations had previously been sent out to William and Harry, now aged 42 and 40 respectively.
Norton joked: "Not anymore," pointing out William was about to marry Middleton later that year.
He added: "Don't ruin our Royal wedding for us," which prompted Combs to reassure the host the princes were no longer being invited.
Diddy said: "Trust me, they're off the list."
The rapper is believed to have first met the princes when he performed at a benefit concert in honor of their late mother, Princess Diana, in 2007.
Over the years, he attracted a slew of A-listers to his notorious parties, many of whom have attempted to distance themselves with the music mogul in light of his sex abuse allegations.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Ashton Kutcher are two of Diddy's former close friends who've recently cut ties with him.
Diddy was arrested last month and charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.
A raid of Diddy's homes in March unearthed 1,000 bottles of lubricant and baby oil that were allegedly used during his "freak off" parties.
He has denied any wrongdoing and is being helf in remand at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.
However, Diddy is facing the prospect of being hit with even more charges as more alleged victims have come forward with new claims against the shamed rapper.
