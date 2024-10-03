Ron Hale 'Struck by General Hospital Curse': 'Special' Star Dead Aged 78 — Months After Johnny Wactor's Brutal Gun Death
General Hospital actor Ron Hale has passed away aged 78 – becoming the latest star to be hit with the show's alleged curse.
RadarOnline.com can reveal his death has hit both fans and former castmembers hard, especially given Hale's popularity in the industry.
Hale died months after the brutal murder of co-star Johnny Wactor, known for his role as Brando Corbin, when he was gunned down by thieves trying to steal his car's catalytic converter in Los Angeles in May.
The show's curse struck again in September of last year when Billy Miller, the 43-year-old actor who portrayed Jason Morgan and later his twin Drew Cain between 2014 and 2019, took his own life after battling bipolar disorder and depression.
The following month, Tyler Christopher, a General Hospital veteran who played Nikolas Cassadine and Connor Bishop between 1996 and 2016, was found dead in his San Diego apartment having also struggled with mental health problems.
The show has also mourned the loss of Sonya Eddy, who played head nurse Epiphany Johnson from 2006 in 543 episodes.
She died from complications following non-urgent surgery in December 2022 aged just 55.
In 2008, Shelley Kepler, who played nurse Amy Vining from 1979 to 2002, died from kidney failure at 49, while in February 2022, Lindsey Perlman, known for guest appearances on General Hospital, took her own life at 43.
The curse has also hit family members connected to the show's cast, namely the 27-year-old son of Kristina and Jack Wagner – famous for playing Felicia Jones Scorpio and Frisco Jones, respectively.
Their son Harrison died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl and Alprazolam in 2022.
Hale played Mike Corbin on the decades-long soap opera from 1995 to 2010.
He passed away at his home in St. George, South Carolina on August 27.
The announcement of his death sparked an outpouring of tributes, including from Days of Our Lives star Billy Warlock who wrote on X: "It's with a heavy heart that we've lost another great one.
"My dear friend Ron Hale has passed away. Ron was an amazing talent and an even better friend. I will miss you."
Fellow General Hospital star Jon Lindstrom also honored Hale on social media, writing: "My deep condolences Billy. I loved the guy.
"He was one I could count on to show up for a High Lonesome show or some other appearance. Always supportive."
Lindstrom continued: "My fave memory was sitting w/ him on a LA/NY flight w/ Richard Simmons in front of us. Yep, we all had a blast! R.I.P."
Hale was also known for his roles in Ryan's Hope as Dr. Roger Coleridge from 1975 to 1989, and a brief stint on Search for Tomorrow.
