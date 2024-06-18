'General Hospital' Tragedies Spark Fears Soap Opera is 'Cursed' After Johnny Wactor's Devastating Murder
Actor Johnny Wactor's senseless murder reportedly has General Hospital's cast and crew wondering if the soap opera has been cursed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Wactor, 37, who starred as Brando Corbin on the show from 2020 to 2022, was fatally shot on May 25 in Los Angeles after he confronted thieves who were trying to steal his car's catalytic converter.
"Johnny was really well-liked and kept in touch with people," a source said of the actor's shocking death. "'It's devastating."
But Wactor is just the latest member of the soap's cast to die prematurely under mysterious circumstances. Suicides, homelessness, cancer battles, bizarre accidents and run-ins with law have plagued actors on the long-running daytime drama, leaving many of the survivors fearing some sort of hex is looming over them.
"It's hard to ignore that in the last few years, an unusually high rate of death and disaster has cursed the cast — it's no wonder so many people are frightened," a spy spilled, according to The Globe.
Less than three months before Wactor's murder, Robyn Bernard, who played Terry Brock from 1984 to 1990, was found dead in a field in San Jacinto, California. The actress, was was just 64-years-old, had left show business and was reportedly homeless at the time of her mysterious passing.
"Robyn lost touch with everyone over the years, but her death still hit people very hard, it was just so sad the way her life ended up," an insider said.
Four other deaths in the past two years also have the General Hospital family spooked.
Billy Miller, who played Drew Cain, and Lindsey Pearlman, who played Maggie McMorris, both committed suicide at age 43.
Tyler Christopher, who played both Nikolas Cassadine and Connor Bishop from 1996 to 2016, died in October 2023 from acute alcohol intoxication at age 50. And just two months ago, longtime writer Meg Bennett, 75, lost her battle with cancer.
The speculated GH jinx struck again when Haley Pullos, 25, who's played Molly Lansing-Davis since 2009, narrowly dodged death when she drove while intoxicated the wrong way on an L.A. freeway and crashed into another vehicle. She was arrested for DUI causing injury and is currently seving a 90-day sentence in the slammer.
All these events have the General Hospital set on edge.
"It's traumatizing and scary," a tipster admitted. "This has reminded everyone how precious life is and they check on each other frequently."