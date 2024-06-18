Convicted Killer Alex Murdaugh’s Son to Sue Netflix, Warner Bros. for Linking Him to Gay Classmate’s Death: Report

The only surviving son of convicted double murderer Alex Murdaugh is suing multiple parties over documentaries the studios produced, claiming they connect him to the murder of his former classmate, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Buster Murdaugh, 30, is reportedly taking legal action against two major studios and several media outlets for allegedly damaging his reputation, claiming the various films and stories written about the case have linked him to the killing of 19-year-old Stephen Smith, Front Page Detectives has reported.