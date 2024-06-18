BBC News said McKellen "was circling a battle scene involving the Prince of Wales and Henry Percy, when he fell off the front of the stage." When the lights came back on, the outlet said, McKellen "cried out and staff rushed to help."

Paul Critchley, an audience member, described the incident to the PA news agency, recalling: “Sir Ian seemed to trip as he moved downstage to take a more active part in the scene.”

“He picked up momentum as he moved downstage which resulted in him falling off the stage directly in front of the audience," the attendee continued, adding, "We were evacuated immediately so that Sir Ian could be treated in privacy."