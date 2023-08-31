Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Alex Murdaugh

Buster Murdaugh Addresses Dad-Turned-Double Killer Alex's Bombshell Dog Kennel Lie: 'I Thought it Was Very Odd'

buster murdaugh interview alex murdaugh lies
Source: MEGA

Buster Murdaugh said he thought his father Alex Murdaugh's lying about being at the crime scene was 'very odd.'

By:

Aug. 31 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Buster Murdaugh, 26, opened up about the murders of his mom, Maggie, 52, and younger brother, Paul, 22, and addressed holes in his father Alex Murdaugh's defense, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Alex, 65, was convicted of murdering his wife and son in March and was sentenced to life in prison. Buster said that while he felt that "psychopath" was a "fair assessment" of his father, he believed he was innocent.

Article continues below advertisement
buster murdaugh
Source: FOX NATION

Buster Murdaugh told Fox Nation his father had 'characteristics' of a psychopath but was not a murderer.

A major blow to Alex's defense was cell phone evidence that placed him at Maggie and Paul's crime scene. The mother and son were fatally shot while at the dog kennel area of their private South Carolina hunting ranch, Moselle.

On Fox Nation's new series, The Fall of the House of Murdaugh, host Martha MacCallum asked Buster his thoughts on finding out his father lied about his whereabouts on the night of the double murder.

Article continues below advertisement
buster murdaugh addresses alex murdaugh lies
Source: MEGA

Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murders of his wife and youngest son.

Alex initially claimed he was visiting his elderly mother and father when the suspect shot Maggie and Paul at the dog kennels. Later, he walked back his statement after evidence placed him on the property at the time of the killings.

"So, when you discovered that he had lied about that, what did you think?" MacCallum asked Alex's only surviving son.

"I thought it was very odd," Buster replied. "I was confused. I didn't know why you would lie about such a thing."

Article continues below advertisement
buster murdaugh dog kennel lies
Source: MEGA

Buster stood by his father's side throughout his trial and continued to defend his innocence.

MORE ON:
Alex Murdaugh

MacCallum pressed Buster further and asked why he thought his father would be untruthful about being at the dog kennels.

"I don't know," Buster struggled to answer. "I'd still like to understand why that was... needed to be lied about."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
the murdaugh family
Source: @MAGGIE.MURDAUGH/FACEBOOK

Paul Murdaugh (Left) with father Alex, mom Maggie and older brother Buster (Right).

Buster was a permanent fixture in the courtroom throughout his father's trial and was present for all of the disturbing details aired about his mom and brother's murders.

MacCallum wondered if Buster was "concerned" about his father's lie being told to the court — and how that would affect the jury.

"Yes, most definitely," Buster told the Fox Nation host. "When the kennel video surfaced in the trial, I think that you have to get up there and you have to say to the jury what made you lie."

Buster added that was "very, very important."

Article continues below advertisement

In the same interview, Buster addressed rumors that he had a secret relationship with high school classmate Stephen Smith, who was found dead in the middle of a country road not far from Moselle after they graduated in 2015.

Buster denied the alleged relationship and insisted that he was not involved with Smith's murder.

"I never had anything to do with his murder and I never had anything to do with him on a physical level of any regard," Buster told the host.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.