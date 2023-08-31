Buster Murdaugh Addresses Dad-Turned-Double Killer Alex's Bombshell Dog Kennel Lie: 'I Thought it Was Very Odd'

Buster Murdaugh, 26, opened up about the murders of his mom, Maggie, 52, and younger brother, Paul, 22, and addressed holes in his father Alex Murdaugh's defense, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Alex, 65, was convicted of murdering his wife and son in March and was sentenced to life in prison. Buster said that while he felt that "psychopath" was a "fair assessment" of his father, he believed he was innocent.