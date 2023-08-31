Buster Murdaugh Addresses Dad-Turned-Double Killer Alex's Bombshell Dog Kennel Lie: 'I Thought it Was Very Odd'
Buster Murdaugh, 26, opened up about the murders of his mom, Maggie, 52, and younger brother, Paul, 22, and addressed holes in his father Alex Murdaugh's defense, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Alex, 65, was convicted of murdering his wife and son in March and was sentenced to life in prison. Buster said that while he felt that "psychopath" was a "fair assessment" of his father, he believed he was innocent.
A major blow to Alex's defense was cell phone evidence that placed him at Maggie and Paul's crime scene. The mother and son were fatally shot while at the dog kennel area of their private South Carolina hunting ranch, Moselle.
On Fox Nation's new series, The Fall of the House of Murdaugh, host Martha MacCallum asked Buster his thoughts on finding out his father lied about his whereabouts on the night of the double murder.
Alex initially claimed he was visiting his elderly mother and father when the suspect shot Maggie and Paul at the dog kennels. Later, he walked back his statement after evidence placed him on the property at the time of the killings.
"So, when you discovered that he had lied about that, what did you think?" MacCallum asked Alex's only surviving son.
"I thought it was very odd," Buster replied. "I was confused. I didn't know why you would lie about such a thing."
MacCallum pressed Buster further and asked why he thought his father would be untruthful about being at the dog kennels.
"I don't know," Buster struggled to answer. "I'd still like to understand why that was... needed to be lied about."
Buster was a permanent fixture in the courtroom throughout his father's trial and was present for all of the disturbing details aired about his mom and brother's murders.
MacCallum wondered if Buster was "concerned" about his father's lie being told to the court — and how that would affect the jury.
"Yes, most definitely," Buster told the Fox Nation host. "When the kennel video surfaced in the trial, I think that you have to get up there and you have to say to the jury what made you lie."
Buster added that was "very, very important."
In the same interview, Buster addressed rumors that he had a secret relationship with high school classmate Stephen Smith, who was found dead in the middle of a country road not far from Moselle after they graduated in 2015.
Buster denied the alleged relationship and insisted that he was not involved with Smith's murder.
"I never had anything to do with his murder and I never had anything to do with him on a physical level of any regard," Buster told the host.