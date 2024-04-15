Your tip
'General Hospital' Star Haley Pullos Hit With 2nd Lawsuit Over Crash That Led To Her DUI Arrest as She Fights Criminal Case

Source: MEGA; Pasadena Police Department

Pullos denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the suit.

By:

Apr. 15 2024, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Soap star Haley Pullos was slapped with a second lawsuit blaming her for the April 2023 car crash where she was allegedly driving under the influence and caused a man to suffer serious internal injuries.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the State of California and the Department of Transportation filed a cross-complaint against the General Hospital star in the lawsuit brought by Courtney Wilder.

As we first reported, Wilder sued the actress — along with the State of California and the Department of Transportation — and the restaurant where Pullos works a second job as a hostess.

In the lawsuit, Wilder accused Pullos of being responsible for the nasty freeway crash. Law enforcement said Pullos swerved, flew over the divider, and into oncoming traffic. Pullos’ white 2019 Ford crashed headfirst into Wilder’s white 2020 Kia while driving 60 MPH.

Source: Pasadena Police Department

A photo of the aftermath of the crash.

Police had to pull Pullos out of her car with the jaws of life while she shouted, “This is a $400 f------ shirt” at officers, according to the suit.

The police report stated marijuana edibles and mini bottles of liquor were found inside the soap star’s car. Pullos was taken to a hospital where police said she got aggressive with staff.

Source: Pasadena Police Department

A photo of the aftermath of the crash.

In his lawsuit, Wilder claimed Pullos had been drinking at her hostess job before the crash. He accused the owners of the restaurant of encouraging Pullos to drink with customers but not providing any transportation for her to get home.

Wilder said he suffered serious internal injuries and had to be transported to the hospital for emergency surgery. His lawsuit demanded unspecified damages.

Pullos was charged with one felony count of DUI causing injury, one felony count of driving with a .08 BAC or higher, and one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office. She pleaded not guilty.

In his lawsuit, Wilder accused the State of California and the Department of Transportation of failing to keep proper signs on the freeway. He said Pullos entered the wrong way on the 134 Freeway. He said, “The signs were not clear and the lanes were not properly marked.”

Source: Pasadena Police Department

A photo of the cars after the crash.

Wilder said the roadway was in a dangerous condition at the time of the collision and played a role in the incident. He said the State of California had been notified of the issue but failed to take action.

Now, in response, The State of California denied all allegations of wrongdoing and filed the cross-complaint against Pullos.

In it, lawyers for the State of California accused Pullos of being negligent on the night in question. They said she should be on the hook for any judgment awarded to Wilder NOT them.

As we first reported, Pullos denied all allegations of wrongdoing. She claimed, “the damages alleged in the complaint occurred and were proximately caused by either the sole negligent and/or intentional conduct of Plaintiffs, which sole negligent and/or intentional conduct bars Plaintiff’s recovery, or were contributed by Plaintiffs’ negligent and/or intentional conduct, and Plaintiffs’ recovery, if any, should be reduced by an amount proportionate to the amount by which Plaintiffs’ negligent.”

Pullos has yet to respond to the cross-complaint.

