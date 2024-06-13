Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > General Hospital

Net Closing In: District Attorney Insists Progress Is Being Made in Search for ‘General Hospital’ Star Johnny Wactor’s Killer

general hospital johnny wactor district attorney progress search killer
Source: MEGA

A top prosecutor stated this week that investigators were actively pursuing leads into the tragic shooting of "General Hospital" star Johnny Wactor.

By:

Jun. 13 2024, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A top prosecutor stated this week that investigators were actively pursuing leads into the tragic shooting of General Hospital star Johnny Wactor, RadarOnline.com can report.

The latest development comes after Wactor, 37, was fatally shot on May 25 as he left a rooftop bar in downtown Los Angeles after finishing his bartending shift.

Article continues below advertisement
general hospital johnny wactor district attorney progress search killer
Source: MEGA

Wactor, 37, was fatally shot on May 25 near Pico Boulevard and Hope Street.

The shocking incident occurred when Wactor and a co-worker encountered three thieves attempting to steal his car's catalytic converter near Pico Boulevard and Hope Street.

One of the thieves ultimately shot Wactor before fleeing the scene around 3:35 AM.

Following the shooting, over 200 concerned individuals – including Wactor's brother, Grant Wactor, and fellow actor Micah Parker – gathered at the site of the tragedy.

“We want something to be done,” Grant Wactor said this week, according to the Los Angeles Times. “Me and my family, we don’t live here. But Johnny’s friends – Johnny has roots here. Johnny still has roots here and will continue to have roots here.”

Article continues below advertisement
general hospital johnny wactor district attorney progress search killer
Source: MEGA

Following the shooting, over 200 concerned individuals – including Wactor's brother, Grant Wactor – gathered at the site of the tragedy.

“So we want it to be a safer city for them,” the late actor’s brother added. “We want it sooner rather than later.”

Micah Parker also urged Los Angeles politicians to take a stronger stance against crime and demanded stricter punishment for Wactor's killers while emphasizing the need for more resources to prevent similar incidents.

Article continues below advertisement

“They need to get off the sidelines and do their jobs,” Parker charged during a speech at the site of Wactor’s murder.

Joseph Iniguez – the chief deputy of the district attorney's office – assured those at the gathering that top prosecutors were collaborating with homicide detectives on the ongoing investigation.

Article continues below advertisement
general hospital johnny wactor district attorney progress search killer
Source: MEGA

“We have a number of leads,” the DA's office confirmed.

MORE ON:
General Hospital

While Chief Deputy Iniguez admitted that no arrests have yet been made, he did indicate that there has been significant progress into finding the General Hospital star’s killer.

“We have a number of leads,” Chief Deputy Iniguez said.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

Those who gathered at the site where Wactor was killed last month later marched to City Hall to urge Mayor Karen Bass to allocate additional resources to the LAPD.

The group pressured Mayor Bass to “lend full support and resources to the Los Angeles Police Department in this homicide investigation, beginning with issuing a minimum $25,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the individuals responsible for Johnny’s death.”

Article continues below advertisement
general hospital johnny wactor district attorney progress search killer
Source: MEGA

City Councilman Kevin de León expressed solidarity with the cause and promised to advocate for justice for Wactor.

City Councilman Kevin de León expressed solidarity with the cause and promised to advocate for justice for Wactor.

“We welcome you with open arms to City Hall,” De León said. “Let’s find justice for Johnny Wactor.”

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the General Hospital star was gunned down in downtown LA on May 25.

Wactor tragically succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital last month shortly after the senseless shooting occurred.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.