Net Closing In: District Attorney Insists Progress Is Being Made in Search for ‘General Hospital’ Star Johnny Wactor’s Killer
A top prosecutor stated this week that investigators were actively pursuing leads into the tragic shooting of General Hospital star Johnny Wactor, RadarOnline.com can report.
The latest development comes after Wactor, 37, was fatally shot on May 25 as he left a rooftop bar in downtown Los Angeles after finishing his bartending shift.
The shocking incident occurred when Wactor and a co-worker encountered three thieves attempting to steal his car's catalytic converter near Pico Boulevard and Hope Street.
One of the thieves ultimately shot Wactor before fleeing the scene around 3:35 AM.
Following the shooting, over 200 concerned individuals – including Wactor's brother, Grant Wactor, and fellow actor Micah Parker – gathered at the site of the tragedy.
“We want something to be done,” Grant Wactor said this week, according to the Los Angeles Times. “Me and my family, we don’t live here. But Johnny’s friends – Johnny has roots here. Johnny still has roots here and will continue to have roots here.”
“So we want it to be a safer city for them,” the late actor’s brother added. “We want it sooner rather than later.”
Micah Parker also urged Los Angeles politicians to take a stronger stance against crime and demanded stricter punishment for Wactor's killers while emphasizing the need for more resources to prevent similar incidents.
“They need to get off the sidelines and do their jobs,” Parker charged during a speech at the site of Wactor’s murder.
Joseph Iniguez – the chief deputy of the district attorney's office – assured those at the gathering that top prosecutors were collaborating with homicide detectives on the ongoing investigation.
- Johnny Wactor's Final Words: Co-Worker Breaks Silence on 'General Hospital' Star's Chilling Last Moments After Fatal Shooting
- 'General Hospital' Actor Johnny Wactor's Autopsy Complete, Fatal Gunshot Wound Revealed After Shocking Death
- Johnny Wactor's GoFundMe Raises Nearly $70k Days After His Tragic Death, Fans Praise Actor's Heroic Final Moments
While Chief Deputy Iniguez admitted that no arrests have yet been made, he did indicate that there has been significant progress into finding the General Hospital star’s killer.
“We have a number of leads,” Chief Deputy Iniguez said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Those who gathered at the site where Wactor was killed last month later marched to City Hall to urge Mayor Karen Bass to allocate additional resources to the LAPD.
The group pressured Mayor Bass to “lend full support and resources to the Los Angeles Police Department in this homicide investigation, beginning with issuing a minimum $25,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the individuals responsible for Johnny’s death.”
City Councilman Kevin de León expressed solidarity with the cause and promised to advocate for justice for Wactor.
“We welcome you with open arms to City Hall,” De León said. “Let’s find justice for Johnny Wactor.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the General Hospital star was gunned down in downtown LA on May 25.
Wactor tragically succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital last month shortly after the senseless shooting occurred.