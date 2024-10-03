Taylor Swift and Katy Perry 'Finally Bury Hatchet' and Are 'Comforting Each Other Through Thick and Thin'
After years of bad blood, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry have reportedly buried the hatchet.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the divas' peace talks have their friends breathing a sigh of relief.
Swift was seen dancing and singing along to Perry during her provocative performance of Teenage Dream at the MTV VMAs on Sept. 11 – and even cheered when the Roar hitmaker used the C-word during her acceptance speech while proclaiming the LGBTQ+ community has taught her "that you can be both kind and c---".
In February, Perry, 39, attended the 34-year-old singer-songwriter’s Eras concert in Sydney, Australia.
A source said: "Just a few years ago, friends couldn't even mention Katy's name to Taylor, and vice versa, but they have both grown up a lot and realize their feud was silly and overblown.
"Now they talk all the time and support each other. Never again will Katy step on Taylor's toes, and Taylor will talk to Katy first if she has a grievance, rather than let it stew."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the pair's feud dates back to May 2014 when Perry allegedly tried to entice some of Swift's backup dancers to work for her instead.
Swift did not address the issue publicly. Instead, she released her song Bad Blood with the lyrics: "Did you think we'd be fine? / Still got scars on my back from your knife."
Travis Kelce's girlfriend confirmed the song was about another female pop star who "basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour" and "tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me".
Swift told Rolling Stone of the unnamed rival: "For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not.
"She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, 'Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?'"
Years later, Perry admitted on The James Corden Show she and Swift had a rocky relationship.
She said: "Honestly, it's really like she started it and it's time for her to finish it."
Perry later claimed to have tried to talk to Swift, but to no avail.
She continued: "It was a full shutdown, and then she writes a song about me, and I'm like, 'Okay, cool, cool, cool, that's how you want to deal with it? Karma!'"
Perry also admitted she would end her feud with Swift if the 1989 singer reached out to talk.
The two eventually reconciled, with Perry appearing in Swift's 2019 video for You Need to Calm Down – but sources say it took time to mend fences.
An insider said: "They're in a better place now. They're older, wiser, happy in their relationships, and think it's a waste of time to carry grudges.
"And their friends are so relieved. Now they can hang out with Tay-Tay and Katy and not have to suffer repercussions."
