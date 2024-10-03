Taylor Swift and Katy Perry 'Finally Bury Hatchet' and Are 'Comforting Each Other Through Thick and Thin'

As RadarOnline.com reported, the pair's feud dates back to May 2014 when Perry allegedly tried to entice some of Swift's backup dancers to work for her instead.

Swift did not address the issue publicly. Instead, she released her song Bad Blood with the lyrics: "Did you think we'd be fine? / Still got scars on my back from your knife."

Travis Kelce's girlfriend confirmed the song was about another female pop star who "basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour" and "tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me".

Swift told Rolling Stone of the unnamed rival: "For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not.

"She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, 'Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?'"

Years later, Perry admitted on The James Corden Show she and Swift had a rocky relationship.