Tragic Last Days of Former President Jimmy Carter, 100: Trapped in Wheelchair, Pin Thin and Refusing Medical Treatment
Jimmy Carter has turned 100 – and a video from the former president's historic birthday has shown the frail centenarian trapped in a wheelchair as he continues to refuse medical treatment.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Carter, who became the first former U.S. president to reach 100 years old on Tuesday, was wheeled out to the backyard of his Plains, Georgia home to watch a military flyover in honor of his birthday with friends and family.
Footage from the day's celebration, which can be viewed below, showed the 39th president being pushed in a wheelchair by his hospice nurse. He also had a blanket draped over his lap and a blue baseball cap covering his head.
Carter's grandson Jason, earlier in the day, said how his ex-president grandfather's advanced age and worsening health conditions have left him unable to carry out simple tasks – such as talking on the telephone.
Jason Carter, 49, said: "He's very limited in what he can do. He can't talk on the phone."
Former President Carter has also reportedly made his plans to reach 100 – and beyond – clear as he hopes to make it to November 5 to vote in the 2024 presidential election.
According to his son Chip, Carter recently said: "I'm only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris."
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden, 81, and three out of the four other remaining former U.S. presidents – Bill Clinton, 78, George W. Bush, also 78, and Barack Obama, 63 – released a video wishing Carter a happy 100th birthday.
Vice President Kamala Harris, 59, also released a short video wishing Carter the "happiest, happiest birthday" and thanking him for "everything (he) means to the country".
She said: "Happy birthday President Carter. The world is so much better because of your leadership, your work, your commitment to peace, to decency, to democracy.
"I just wish you the happiest, happiest birthday. Thank you for everything you are, everything you mean to the country, everything you mean to the world."
As for Donald Trump, he chose to take a dig at Carter while campaigning in Waunakee, Wisconsin on the 39th president's 100th birthday.
Trump, 78, said: "I mean, Jimmy Carter didn't let 21 million people come into our country without checks, without balance, without anything from parts unknown."
He also said Carter is considered "brilliant" when compared to President Biden.
But the video of Carter celebrating his birthday on Tuesday also concerned many Americans who watched the footage and saw the former president's decrepit condition.
While one X user compared the clip to "a scene from Weekend at Bernie's", others said the 100-year-old former president looks "terrible" and questioned whether we're "sure he's even still alive".
A user commented alongside the video: "WTH? He doesn't even look like he is actually alive. Looks like a scene from Weekend at Bernie's.
"I didn't see him move once or his eyes open. If he is alive, why would you display him like this to the public?"
Another person added: "Dear family: please for the love of God don't take photos of me if I ever look like this."
A third viewer commented: "Good lord, give the man some privacy and dignity while he shares the moment with his loved ones."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Carter's 100th birthday on Tuesday came nearly two years after he first entered hospice care in February 2023.
It also came nearly one year after his wife of 77 years, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, passed away on November 19, 2023 aged 96.
