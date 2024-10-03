Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Videos > Jimmy Carter

Tragic Last Days of Former President Jimmy Carter, 100: Trapped in Wheelchair, Pin Thin and Refusing Medical Treatment

Tragic Last Days of Former President Jimmy Carter, 100: Trapped in Wheelchair, Pin Thin and Refusing Medical Treatment
Source: MEGA; CBS NEWS

Former President Jimmy Carter was shown confined to a wheelchair while celebrating his 100th birthday on Tuesday.

By:

Oct. 3 2024, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Jimmy Carter has turned 100 – and a video from the former president's historic birthday has shown the frail centenarian trapped in a wheelchair as he continues to refuse medical treatment.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Carter, who became the first former U.S. president to reach 100 years old on Tuesday, was wheeled out to the backyard of his Plains, Georgia home to watch a military flyover in honor of his birthday with friends and family.

Footage from the day's celebration, which can be viewed below, showed the 39th president being pushed in a wheelchair by his hospice nurse. He also had a blanket draped over his lap and a blue baseball cap covering his head.

Article continues below advertisement

Carter, who is now the first former U.S. president to reach 100 years old, appeared to be on the brink of death in this video from his birthday.

Carter's grandson Jason, earlier in the day, said how his ex-president grandfather's advanced age and worsening health conditions have left him unable to carry out simple tasks – such as talking on the telephone.

Jason Carter, 49, said: "He's very limited in what he can do. He can't talk on the phone."

Former President Carter has also reportedly made his plans to reach 100 – and beyond – clear as he hopes to make it to November 5 to vote in the 2024 presidential election.

According to his son Chip, Carter recently said: "I'm only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris."

Article continues below advertisement
last days jimmy carter wheelchair thin refusing medical treatment
Source: CBS NEWS

Carter was wheeled out in his wheelchair by his hospice nurse.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden, 81, and three out of the four other remaining former U.S. presidents – Bill Clinton, 78, George W. Bush, also 78, and Barack Obama, 63 – released a video wishing Carter a happy 100th birthday.

Vice President Kamala Harris, 59, also released a short video wishing Carter the "happiest, happiest birthday" and thanking him for "everything (he) means to the country".

Article continues below advertisement

She said: "Happy birthday President Carter. The world is so much better because of your leadership, your work, your commitment to peace, to decency, to democracy.

"I just wish you the happiest, happiest birthday. Thank you for everything you are, everything you mean to the country, everything you mean to the world."

Article continues below advertisement
last days jimmy carter wheelchair thin refusing medical treatment
Source: CBS NEWS
MORE ON:
Jimmy Carter

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

As for Donald Trump, he chose to take a dig at Carter while campaigning in Waunakee, Wisconsin on the 39th president's 100th birthday.

Trump, 78, said: "I mean, Jimmy Carter didn't let 21 million people come into our country without checks, without balance, without anything from parts unknown."

He also said Carter is considered "brilliant" when compared to President Biden.

Article continues below advertisement
last days jimmy carter wheelchair thin refusing medical treatment
Source: CBS NEWS

One X user said: "I didn't see him move once or his eyes open. If he is alive, why would you display him like this to the public?"

Article continues below advertisement

But the video of Carter celebrating his birthday on Tuesday also concerned many Americans who watched the footage and saw the former president's decrepit condition.

While one X user compared the clip to "a scene from Weekend at Bernie's", others said the 100-year-old former president looks "terrible" and questioned whether we're "sure he's even still alive".

Article continues below advertisement
last days jimmy carter wheelchair thin refusing medical treatment
Source: CBS NEWS

Former President Carter entered hospice care in February 2023.

A user commented alongside the video: "WTH? He doesn't even look like he is actually alive. Looks like a scene from Weekend at Bernie's.

"I didn't see him move once or his eyes open. If he is alive, why would you display him like this to the public?"

Another person added: "Dear family: please for the love of God don't take photos of me if I ever look like this."

A third viewer commented: "Good lord, give the man some privacy and dignity while he shares the moment with his loved ones."

Article continues below advertisement
last days jimmy carter wheelchair thin refusing medical treatment
Source: MEGA

Carter's 100th birthday came nearly one year after his wife Rosalynn Carter passed away on November 19, 2023.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Carter's 100th birthday on Tuesday came nearly two years after he first entered hospice care in February 2023.

It also came nearly one year after his wife of 77 years, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, passed away on November 19, 2023 aged 96.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.