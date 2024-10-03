Tragic Last Days of Former President Jimmy Carter, 100: Trapped in Wheelchair, Pin Thin and Refusing Medical Treatment

Jimmy Carter has turned 100 – and a video from the former president's historic birthday has shown the frail centenarian trapped in a wheelchair as he continues to refuse medical treatment.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Carter, who became the first former U.S. president to reach 100 years old on Tuesday, was wheeled out to the backyard of his Plains, Georgia home to watch a military flyover in honor of his birthday with friends and family.

Footage from the day's celebration, which can be viewed below, showed the 39th president being pushed in a wheelchair by his hospice nurse. He also had a blanket draped over his lap and a blue baseball cap covering his head.