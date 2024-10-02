Jimmy Carter's Tragic Last Days As He Becomes First Ex-US President to Hit 100: Heartbroken Grandson Admits He 'Can't Even Talk On Phone'
Former President Jimmy Carter celebrated his 100th birthday despite struggling to even speak in his final days.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Carter family has been worried about the century-old leader's health, which was limiting his day-to-day activities.
Jason Carter shared insights into his grandfather's condition, stating Jimmy was "very limited in what he can do".
While the wheelchair-bound former commander-in-chief remained excited about supporting Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming election, he struggled with basic tasks such as talking on the phone.
When his family asked whether Jimmy was excited about his milestone birthday, Jason recalled him saying: "I'm excited about that, but I'm really excited to vote for Kamala Harris."
Jason also said his grandfather followed the news to stay informed about current events.
Early voting in his home state of Georgia was set to begin on October 15, and the peanut farmer-turned-president previously expressed his enthusiasm for Harris when he reportedly told his son Chip: "I'm only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris."
Jimmy's latest health update came months after Jason shared in June that his grandfather sometimes slept all day.
The former president has been in hospice care since February 2023.
Jason added the ex-president was "experiencing the world as best he can as he continues through this process" after losing his wife, Rosalynn Carter, in November 2023.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Rosalynn died peacefully of natural causes at the age of 96.
In an early birthday message released by the White House, President Joe Biden touched on how this would be Jimmy's first birthday without his wife of 77 years by his side.
He said: "It's bittersweet, but we also know she's always with you. She's in your heart; she'll never go away."
The president also praised Carter as always being a "moral force for our nation and the world".
Joe noted Jimmy's commitment to "resolving conflicts, advancing democracy, preventing disease, and so much more".
He went on to refer to Jimmy as a "beloved friend".
The current president wrote: "Put simply, Mr President, I admire you so darn much."
The former president and his family celebrated his birthday by gathering in the backyard of his home in Plains, Georgia, and watching a four-jet military flyover.
The moment was captured in a video obtained by CBS News, which showed Carter in a wheelchair surrounded by loved ones watching the flyover.
Several people on social media shared images of the 100-year-old former president from the event and pointed out how frail he looked while being wheeled around outside his home.
