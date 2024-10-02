Jimmy Carter's Tragic Last Days As He Becomes First Ex-US President to Hit 100: Heartbroken Grandson Admits He 'Can't Even Talk On Phone'

Jason Carter shared insights into his grandfather's condition, stating Jimmy was "very limited in what he can do".

While the wheelchair-bound former commander-in-chief remained excited about supporting Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming election, he struggled with basic tasks such as talking on the phone.

When his family asked whether Jimmy was excited about his milestone birthday, Jason recalled him saying: "I'm excited about that, but I'm really excited to vote for Kamala Harris."

Jason also said his grandfather followed the news to stay informed about current events.