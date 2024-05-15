Jimmy Carter's Grandson Says Former President, 99, Is 'Coming to the End' of His Life More Than One Year After Entering Hospice Care
Jimmy Carter’s grandson recently claimed that the 99-year-old former president was “coming to the end” of his life more than one year after entering hospice care, RadarOnline.com can report.
In an emotional development to come months after Carter’s wife, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, passed away in November 2023 at the age of 96, Jason Carter provided an update regarding the former president’s health.
Jason Carter spoke about his nearly 100-year-old grandfather on Tuesday during a mental health forum held at the Carter Center in Atlanta, Georgia.
“My grandfather is doing okay,” Jason, 48, said during the Carter Center forum this week. “He has been in hospice, as you know, for almost a year and a half now, and he really is, I think, coming to the end.”
"I’ve said before, there’s a part of this faith journey that is so important to him,” Jason continued, “and there’s a part of that faith journey that you only can live at the very end, and I think he has been there in that space."
Carter’s grandson also shared a conversation he had with the former president earlier this year while the pair sat and watched baseball together.
"I said: Papa, you know, people ask me how you’re doing, and I say I don’t know,” Jason recounted. “And he said: Well, I don’t know myself.”
"So, he is still there,” Carter’s grandson added.
Jason Carter also thanked those who reached out to the Carter family after his grandmother’s passing last year and as President Carter grows closer toward the end of his life.
"The outpouring of love and support that we, as a family, received from people in this room and from the rest of the world was so remarkable and meaningful to us,” Carter’s grandson said. “And it really turned that whole process into a celebration.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jason Carter’s update on Tuesday came five months before President Carter’s 100th birthday on October 1.
Jason’s update also came more than one year after President Carter entered hospice care in February 2023.
Rosalynn Carter, to whom President Carter was married to for more than 77 years, ultimately passed away on November 19, 2023. She was 96.
"Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” President Carter said in a statement shortly after his wife’s passing last year. “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it.”
“As long as Rosalynn was in the world,” he added, “I always knew somebody loved and supported me."
President Carter reemerged from hospice care later that month to attend his late wife’s funeral in Atlanta. Those in attendance said that the former president looked frail and was bound to a wheelchair.