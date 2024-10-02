Love in Lockup: Lyle Menendez Ties Knot with Supermodel Only to Face Cheating Scandal — All While Serving Life in Prison

Lyle and his brother, Erik, are both serving life sentences for the brutal 1989 murders of their wealthy parents, Kitty and Jose Menendez, at the family's sprawling Beverly Hills mansion.

The brothers shot their parents at point-blank range in what prosecutors argued was a cold-blooded attempt to inherit their parents' fortune.

Despite their claims of self-defense, citing years of alleged abuse, the nation watched the trials unfold on television, captivated by the gruesome details and the brothers' courtroom demeanor.