Diddy's 'Blackmail Files' Revealed: Jailed 'Sex Fiend' Used Freak Off Party Tapes to Intimidate Victims
As Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces life in prison on shocking federal sex trafficking charges, news of his alleged sex parties, secret blackmail tapes, and depraved violence toward women has rattled Hollywood.
Just one day after the announcement more than 120 people plan to file lawsuits alleging sexual abuse and exploitation against the disgraced mogul, RadarOnline.com can reveal more alarming details about Diddy's supposed use of recordings to intimidate his victims.
While stars flocked to Diddy's legendary bashes – like his infamous "white parties" – a source claims his "freak offs were something else".
A-listers were allegedly flown by private jets and shuttled to secret locations to gather at the center of Diddy's highly secret affairs.
A former FBI agent told Star Diddy, 54, engaged in "a premeditated $400 million operation… with high-powered security, coordinated transportation, and bribed witnesses and victims who maintained silence because of buyouts, slants.
The former agent also claims stars already knew his most lurid secrets, saying: "It’s actually even worse than anybody knows. If you were at something that intense, Diddy used his music industry success and influence to intimidate others into silence.
"For years, he’s faced coercion, including threats of violence if forced to end or silence victims."
One Department of Homeland Security agent who visited Diddy's $35million Miami mansion – his $65million California home was also searched – told a news outlet the Bad Boy Records founder had rooms filled with sex toys, bondage gear, lingerie, and hidden cameras.
The agent said: "You were being recorded from every possible angle, including angles you wouldn't know about."
He added the women involved were "either barely legal, or barely illegal".
The agent said Diddy is "as bad as Jeffrey Epstein", the convicted pedophile financier who died in a New York jail at 66 in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
Diddy’s attorney, Benjamin Brafman, denied the similarity, insisting in court on Sept. 17, "These were consenting adults."
Prosecutors alleged Diddy ensured participation from women by controlling their careers, tracking them and using "intimidation and violence".
He allegedly assaulted women by "striking, punching, dragging, throwing objects, and kicking them", causing injuries that could take days or weeks to heal.
Diddy got away with his tactics for more than a decade, prosecutors alleged, by relying on his employees, who were also often controlled with violence, to keep witnesses' mouths shut.
The feds also confirmed Diddy used sensitive, embarrassing and incriminating recordings he made during the "freak offs" as blackmail material to ensure the continued obedience and silence of the victims.
Few in Hollywood have spoken out since Diddy's arrest.
50 Cent, who has been open about Diddy being dirty for years, told The Hollywood Reporter: "Some of them were involved, at the parties and enjoyed themselves, so they don't know what the f--- is on tape or what's not on tape, so they're not going to say anything because they might have had too much fun."
He added: "And then you've got other people who look and go, 'Well, that's not my business, and I don't want to be in it.'"
Hip-hop radio host Charlamagne Tha God believes "there will be others involved", telling listeners on The Breakfast Club on September 17: "If you've ever been butt naked at anyone's party with Diddy and there was some woman around or men around that he told you were part of the party, you're probably going to jail."
