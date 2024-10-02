Diddy's 'Blackmail Files' Revealed: Jailed 'Sex Fiend' Used Freak Off Party Tapes to Intimidate Victims

As Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces life in prison on shocking federal sex trafficking charges, news of his alleged sex parties, secret blackmail tapes, and depraved violence toward women has rattled Hollywood.

Just one day after the announcement more than 120 people plan to file lawsuits alleging sexual abuse and exploitation against the disgraced mogul, RadarOnline.com can reveal more alarming details about Diddy's supposed use of recordings to intimidate his victims.

While stars flocked to Diddy's legendary bashes – like his infamous "white parties" – a source claims his "freak offs were something else".

A-listers were allegedly flown by private jets and shuttled to secret locations to gather at the center of Diddy's highly secret affairs.