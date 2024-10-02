Doctor Pleads Guilty to Selling Matthew Perry Deadly Ketamine in Scheme to Make $55K Off Addicted 'Friends' Star Before Overdose

It comes after Chandler Bing star Perry was found slumped lifeless in the hot tub in the back garden of his $6.5million mansion in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles aged 54, on October 28 last year.

The tortured actor, whose years-long addictions to booze and drugs were so severe they once left him with a hole in his guts, was having ketamine injected into him six to eight times a day before his death.

Prosecutors said Chavez schemed with Perry's ketamine doctor, Salvador Plasencia, to take advantage of the actor's well-known addiction struggles for their own personal gain.

Perry went to Plasencia for legal – though controversial – ketamine therapy last year to treat his severe depression and anxiety leftover from decades of heavy opioid abuse. But when he became hooked, prosecutors said Plasencia began selling the drug to him illicitly.