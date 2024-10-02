Inside John Amos' Agonizing Family Feud: 'Good Times' Star's Devastated Daughter Claims She Learned Of His Death From Media — As It Emerges He Was Secretly Cremated 9 Days Ago
Hollywood actor John Amos died amid a raging family fued, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Roots star passed away on August 31 of "natural causes" aged 84, but his death was not confirmed until Tuesday.
However, the much-loved entertainer's daughter Shannon, who he once accused of "elder abuse", was not informed of his death and found out via the media, over a month after he died of heart failure – and missed his funeral on August 30. Amos was cremated the same day.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "John was telling people after this scandal broke he was doing ok, but he was just being as stoic as his Good Times dad character.
"Inside, he spent his last years absolutely tormented by this."
Amos claimed last July his daughter had been abusive.
In a video shared on social media by his son K.C. Amos, the Coming to America star lobbed his allegations against Shannon, claiming he felt she had "taken advantage" of him.
The footage captured him talking on a phone from a hospital bed.
He said: "She would be the primary suspect - if you would.
"I don't know if that’s the right term to use or not. But she's the one that I would attribute my elderly abuse to.
"It's definitely a case of elderly abuse."
Shannon had previously accused her brother K.C. of failing to provide their father with appropriate care as he grappled with health problems.
She even set-up a GoFundMe page claiming he had been the victim of "elder abuse" and "financial exploitation," which Amos denied and demanded donations were returned.
An investigation was launched into alleged neglect and ultimately closed.
TMZ reported law enforcement concluded that no crime had occurred, or at least there was a lack of evidence to demonstrate anything had happened.
Speaking last year, Amos was hopeful he and son K.C. could both repair their feud with Shannon, his daughter born from his decade-long marriage to his late ex-wife Noel 'Noni' Mickelson, which ended in 1975.
He told People: "lt is his sibling, that is my daughter, my first child. I love her. K.C. loves his sister.
"We just have, I guess, what might be best described in the tabloids is an acrimonious relationship, but everything heals in time, and the love is still there."
However, the rift continued until his death in August and Shannon was unaware of his passing until she found out via the media.
Shannon took to Instagram to share the news, along with a video of her dancing with her father.
And she also claimed Amos died without any family present, alleging his publicist Belinda Foster was in the hospital room posing as his "daughter".
She said: “I am without words.
“Our family has received the heartbreaking news that my Dad, John Allen Amos, Jr, transitioned on August 21st.
'We are devastated and left with many questions about how this happened 45 days ago, learning about it through the media like so many of you.”
Shannon continued: 'This should be a time of honoring and celebrating his life, yet we are struggling to navigate the wave of emotions and uncertainties surrounding his passing. Still, there is some semblance of peace in knowing my father is finally free.
'My family and I deeply appreciate the outpouring of love, calls, and texts. Please continue to hold our family in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you.”
On Amos "dying alone," she wrote on Instagram Stories: "Someone was in ER the night my father died and pretended to be his daughter.
"I'm his only daughter. We believe Belinda Foster (is) the woman also posing as his publicist.
"He died alone without family.
"Anyone who knows anything please DM me. Any info shared will be confidential."
