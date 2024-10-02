Pamela Anderson's Shocking Drug Confession: 'There Were Many Times I Could Have Ended up Like Amy Winehouse'
Pamela Anderson has opened up about her mental health and revealed how her drug use almost drove her down the same road as Amy Winehouse.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Playboy model thanks her kids for helping her cope with her mental health over the years.
She revealed how, in the aftermath of her marriage to Tommy Lee, she had to deal with the mental and physical strain of becoming the tabloid's "favorite party girl".
During a recent interview, Anderson, 57, said she'd come to accept herself.
She said: "I think, instead of trying to be this polished person. I'd rather be raw. One eye is smaller than the other, my nose is crooked, my lips are weird. Everyone is weird. Everyone has imperfections."
The model-turned-Hollywood actress revealed she was much happier now. She explained: "Ten years ago, I felt like a failure. I think it was probably the last 20 years, maybe."
Anderson told outlets: "I don't know if (I've been) clinically depressed, but I don't mind feeling poetic or having dark days.
"Sometimes, it's not just a day – sometimes it's a month, sometimes it's a year, and sometimes it takes a little time. And you can also numb yourself out."
When asked if she did that, the blonde bombshell said: "I hung around with a lot of fun artists. But I always had my kids and I always had rootedness, so I never went too crazy, even though it may seem like I did.
"I was always having a really good time and having fun, but I didn't go down any dark, dark paths."
During her interview with Dax Shepard in 2022, she claimed Lee spiked her champagne with ecstasy the night he proposed to her.
The model told Shepard: "I'd never done [ecstasy] before. I didn't even know he'd put it in my drink. My skin was melting, I was drugged out."
When Anderson was asked if she thought she was an addict, she answered: "No, no, no. Never went that way. I mean, I was around a lot of them – and married to them, too! But no… I have a glass of rosé every once in a while. I'm not sober, but I don't drink, especially when I'm working."
During her interview with Glamour, Anderson discussed women in the public eye and those whose lives have gone down a tragic route, such as Winehouse, her friend who died from alcohol poisoning at just 27 years old in July 2011.
The Baywatch icon revealed: "She came to my show in Las Vegas. I still have her jacket with a ticket to the magic show in her pocket."
She explained: "There were many times where I could have just gone that way, but what saved my life – and you never want to put this on your kids – were my boys. Because without my boys, I wouldn't have been able to be as strong as I was."
The mother of two went on to praise her sons, Brandon and Dylan, time and again, calling them her "grounding force".
"I had to be strong for my boys. And I also had to leave Tommy for my boys", she continued. "And even though I married other people and I did other things, my intention was to create a family for them".
