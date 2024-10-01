Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson Marriage Crisis! Singer's 'Bizarre Behavior' Pushing Relationship with Eric Johnson to 'Crushing Collapse'

Composite photo of Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson.
Source: MEGA

Insiders revealed Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's marriage is on the rocks.

By:

Sept. 30 2024, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Jessica Simpson's bizarre behavior has pushed her marriage to former NFL star Eric Johnson to the brink of collapse.

Sources claimed the couple have gone long periods of time without seeing each other, despite being married for 10 years and sharing three children together.

Now, the pair face divorce rumors as Simpson's behavior is said to have created more tension between them, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
Jessica Simpson
Source: MEGA

Simpson moved to Nashville to work on her music career while her husband stayed behind in L.A. with their three children.

Simpson, 44, and Johnson, 45, spent more time apart after the I Wanna Love You Forever singer moved – by herself – to Nashville, Tennessee, to revive her music career.

Meanwhile, her husband stayed home in Los Angeles to care for their children – daughters Maxwell, 12, and Birdie, 5, and son Ace, 11.

According to an insider, the separation put a serious strain on their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson husband ig
Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson have been married since 2014.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources said: "Eric was fine with it at first, but as time went on, it created a lot of tension between them.

"He's also frustrated with what insiders describe her as whacky, spaced-out demeanor and reclusive habits – since returning from Nashville, she spends days on end without leaving the house.

"Nobody knows what Jessica's doing all day. It's never been worse."

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson ashlee simpson releasing comeback albums same time
Source: By: MEGA

Insiders claimed Johnson is 'frustrated' over Simpson's 'spaced-out demeanor and reclusive habits'.

MORE ON:
Jessica Simpson

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

On the rare occasions Simpson has emerged from her home for social functions, the singer's energy level has seemed alarmingly low, even though she claimed to be sober since 2017.

Sources claimed the couple may even be on a "break" while they work on their marital problems.

An insider said: "Jessica has not been wearing her ring and has not posted online with Eric in a year."

Simpson notably did not post anything for Johnson's birthday on September 15, either.

Article continues below advertisement

Aside from Simpson's unusual behavior as of late, financial problems have also been rumored to be a factor in the couple's apparent rift.

The fashion mogul, who is worth a reported $200million, has reportedly been annoyed she's been bankrolling Johnson's wellness business, which sources claimed was struggling.

A source added: "The chemistry between her and Eric has never been worse."

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson considers bbl kardashians
Source: MEGA

Sources said the 'chemistry' between Simpson and Johnson has 'never been worse'.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, Simpson's inner circle has also been concerned over her behavior in recent months, prompting concerns the singer may have started drinking again.

Sources additionally noted Simpson's reclusive tendencies as part of worries over her health.

Insiders said: "The people closest to her are very worried, even if they're afraid to say it to her face.

"Jessica was not on point during her minimal public appearances.

"She doesn't leave the house a lot and her look is devolving into Real Housewives territory like she's constantly getting cosmetic surgery touch-ups."

Article continues below advertisement

Her recent obsession with plastic surgery was also said to be a concern for Johnson.

Sources added: "He's been very vocal about how difficult it is to live with someone so obsessed with surgery and so detached from reality most of the time."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.