Jessica Simpson Steps Out With Husband Eric Johnson After Sparking Concern Over 'Slurred' Speech
Jessica Simpson wowed while stepping out with her husband, Eric Johnson, days after sparking concern over what some fans perceived as "slurred" speech in a new ad.
The With You singer, 41, dropped jaws on Thursday night while leaving Jessica Alba's birthday party at Delilah in West Hollywood. Flaunting her fit figure, Simpson rocked a bronze curve-hugging dress featuring a daring cutout. She completed her look with sky-high pumps and a shiny gold clutch.
Simpson was all smiles while holding tight to her hubby, 42, who donned button-up and dark pants in photos published by Daily Mail Friday.
Fans expressed their concerns for Simpson this month after the songstress-turned-fashionista appeared in a new ad for Flonase. Some claimed the performer seemed to be "fidgety and nervous" while promoting the allergy relief nasal spray.
"Climate change is impossible to ignore, especially for my friends in LA — we know," Simpson began in the video. "So many of us were affected by the wildfires a few years back, and now rising temperatures are always in the back of our minds."
She went on to discuss the "increased pollen count and the longer, harsher allergy seasons" before explaining why Flonase was her go-to product.
"Painful to watch and sadly I love her," one social media user commented. "Hope you are OK," another added, saying she was exhibiting "odd behavior." A third chimed in to claim that Simpson "slurs her words and she's soo reading cue cards."
While some were concerned over the ad, others were defending Simpson and telling naysayers to leave her alone.
Despite the ordeal, Simpson appeared to be having fun during her night on the town after losing 100 pounds.
"I call it determined patience," she said during an appearance on The Real after welcoming daughter Birdie in March 2019.
"I believe in setting small goals for yourself, because in my life and how I've done it, there's easy ways to throw in the towel and just feel like it’s impossible," she explained. "So, the small goals for me are what helped me achieve the main goal."