Jessica v Ashlee: Simpson Sisters at War — Both Singers Plotting Career Comeback by Releasing New Albums at the Same Time

Singing sisters Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson are facing off in a battle of the comebacks! Jessica, 44, and Ashlee, 39, have long had a competitive relationship – and the rivalry may have turned nasty as they are both attempting a comeback in the music industry by releasing new albums at the same time, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ashlee has followed in her older sister's footsteps and returned to the studio after a 16-year hiatus.

After taking a 16-year break from making music, Jessica returned to the studio. Soon after, little sister Ashlee made the surprising decision to revive her music career as well! Insiders revealed the move didn't sit well with the 44-year-old singer turned fashion mogul, who apparently felt Ashlee was stepping on her toes.

Sources claimed Ashlee reviving her music career rubs Jessica 'the wrong way'.

The source reportedly said: "Jessica loves Ashlee, but it rubs her the wrong way that her own sister is planning her comeback at the same time and will likely take some shine off her return." "Ashlee knows Jessica has been working on a new album – and it got Ashlee to thinking maybe she should try to gain a foothold in the music business again as well."

Ashlee previously released her debut album one year after the success of Jessica's 2003 'In This Skin'.

As fans of Jessica know, the mother-of-three was the first in her family to see success in the music industry. Jessica sold 3 million copies of her 2003 album In This Skin. While Jessica's music career was booming, Ashlee made waves on the record charts with her debut album, Autobiography, a year later in 2004. Unfortunately for the sister's, their respective music careers stalled less than five years later. In 2008, Jessica's Do You Know album sold a measly 173,000 copies – and Ashlee's Bittersweet World sold only 120,000 copies.

Since then, neither sister has returned to the studio. Jessica launched a successful fashion line and found domestic bliss in her marriage to professional football player Eric Johnson, the father of her three children – Birdie, 5, Maxwell, 12, and Ace, 11. Ashlee welcomed two children – Ziggy, 3, and Jagger, 9 – with Diana Ross' actor son Evan Ross. Ashlee did briefly dip her toes back into the music industry by singing alongside Evan on a short-lived E! reality series. On July 20, she performed her first gig in over a decade at a Hollywood club. While Jessica gushed over her sister's performance on social media, insiders claimed Ashlee's success threatened her confidence.

Insiders said Jessica's 'worst fears' are that she'll be upstaged by her little sister's comeback.

The insider revealed: "Jess' worst fears are that she is going to fall flat on her face and Ashlee is going to soar. Both of them launching comebacks at the same time has made for an awkward situation." "Really, it is a big ‘if’ whether either of them is going to find success again after so many years away from music. But for sure, Jessica and Ashlee having simultaneous comebacks is going to muddy the waters – though they might want to make peace and do a Simpsons tour together."

